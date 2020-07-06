Golf notebook: Raichle low local as N.H. Amateur gets underway

NASHUA, N.H. — Home cooking.
James Pleat fired a 6-under 65 in the opening round of the 117th New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship held on his home course on Monday.
The 29-year-old Pleat leads William Huang (Golf Club of New England) by a stroke on the 6,400-yard, par-71 Nashua Country Club track.
Bethlehem’s Jake Raichle was the low local, firing a 5-over 76 and is tied for 54th. The former Profile School Patriot, playing out of Maplewood Country Club, just concluded his junior year at Springfield College. The 21-year-old earned all-conference honors during the 2019 fall golf season.
Sam Natti (Maplewood) is tied for 66th after an opening-round 6-over 77. The Landaff native earlier this spring stepped down as Lisbon’s basketball coach to take an assistant principal position at Groveton High School.
Littleton High School rising senior Spenser Stevens is tied for 95th after shooting an 8-over 79 while Littleton’s Greg Allaire (Maplewood) checked in with a 14-over 85 (T-145th).
The tourney continues Tuesday with 18 holes of stroke play qualifying, the top 64 golfers then advancing to match play. The championship will conclude with a 36-hole final match on Saturday.
VERMONT AMATEUR: In Stowe, the Vermont Golf Association’s flagship event, the 114th Vermont Amateur, begins Tuesday at Stowe Country Club and runs through Thursday.
Three-time defending champion Drake Hull of Rutland will not defend his crown this summer, leaving the throne open for the taking. A pair of former champions, Evan Russell (2013, 2014) and Bryan Smith (2016) will likely be in contention for the crown. Russell regained his amateur status earlier this year after spending three years as a professional, according to the Burlington Free Press.
Among the locals teeing off today in the 72-hole event are Gary Shover (Orleans) and Nelson Eaton (Groton).
VERMONT SENIOR WOMEN’S AMATEUR: The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship kicks off Wednesday at Newport Country Club. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. for the two-day event.
Sixty-two women (55 years and older) are participating. Eleven-time winner and defending champion Reggie Parker of Ekwanok Country Club is not in the field, so the trophy is up for grabs. Parker bested Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club by five strokes last summer at Dorset Field Club.
Full field results and photos will be available on the VSWGA website: http://www.vswga.org. The VSWGA is celebrating its 90th anniversary this season with the slogan: Bringing Women Golfers Together Since 1930.
