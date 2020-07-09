Golf roundup: Natti bows out in Nashua; Poirier captures Vermont Am title

NASHUA, N.H. — Sam Natti’s run is over.
The 37-year-old Landaff resident, the lone local left in the match-play tournament, fell 3 & 2 to Mark Stevens in the second round at the at the 117th New Hampshire Amateur Championship on Thursday at Nashua Country Club.
Stevens, the No. 12 seed and former state am champion in 2009, pulled away from Natti on the back nine. All square at the turn, Stevens went 2 UP after 12 holes, and a birdie on 15 extended his cushion to 3 UP with three holes left.
Natti, the assistant principal at Groveton who was seeded 44th, was aiming to reach the round of 16 for the first time. He was down 2 to Stevens through four holes, but back-to-back birdies at Holes 5 and 6 brought him back even.
Stevens exited the tournament in the round of 16 later on Thursday afternoon, losing 1UP to Shattuck Golf Club’s Cameron Salo.
All former champions were knocked out of the tournament Thursday, leaving the door open for a first-time state am champ.
Nashua’s James Pleat will meet Hooper’s Ryan Kohler while Manchester’s Ryan Brown will tangle with Salo in the two upper bracket matchups. Golf Club of New England’s William Huang collides with Oaks’ Harvin Groft while Windham’s Cameron Sheedy meets Nashua’s Jack Brown in the lower bracket.
VERMONT AMATUER: In Stowe, Rutland’s Garren Poirier staved off Corey Jozefiak in Thursday’s hot and humid 36-hole finale to claim the 114th Vermont Amateur title at Stowe Country Club.
Poirier, the leader after the second and third rounds, carded a final-round even-par 72 and finished at 15 under to claim his first state amateur crown.
But it didn’t come easy.
Mt. Anthony’s Cory Jozefiak, trailing by six strokes after three rounds, finished with a 5-under 67 and ultimately wrapped up a stroke back at -14. He birdied the 71st hole and then eagled the 72nd, forcing Poirier to knock in a short par putt to avoid a playoff.
Jared Nelson (-11) was third, Sam Myers and Evan Russell tied for fourth at -9, while Max Major was sixth at 8 under.
First-day leader Nick Murphy of Lyndonville finished tied for 25th. After an opening-round 7-under 65, the Rocky Ridge Golf Club member carded rounds or 77, 79 and 75.
St. J Academy student Nelson Eaton (Groton) steadily moved up and finished 27th (297, +9). Just narrowly making the cut at +10 after the first two rounds, Eaton shot a 1-under 71 in the third round and closed with an even-par 72.
Gary Shover of Orleans finished 30th, carding rounds of 74-74-75-77—300.
VERMONT SENIOR WOMEN’S AMATEUR: In Newport, Jeanne Morrissey of Williston claimed her second Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship on Thursday at Newport Country Club.
She carded a final-round 9-over 81 to finish with a two-day total of 160 (+16), topping runner-up Cheri Campbell (165) of Burlington by five strokes.
Dede Mahler from Country Club of Vermont was third at 166.
Sueann Bennett of Jay Peak was the low local, taking sixth place at 168 after a final-round 86. Other area players include Orleans Country’s Club’s Jane Horton (181, 26th), St. J Country Club’s Chris Johnson (183, 28th), Newport Country Club’s Sue Horvath (203, 47th) and Orleans Country Club’s Jayne Magnant (209, 53rd).
The net winner was Regina Laraway of Lakeside Golf Club with a two-day net score of 137. Second Net was won by Louise LaPoint of Montpelier Elks CC with 138. Johnson was fourth in Net at 139.
The ladies of Burlington Country Club combined to win the Pat Job Cup with 449 over Country Club of Vermont at 450.
This was the first major tournament of 2020 to kick off the VSWGA’s 90th Anniversary Celebration. The Vermont Women’s Amateur Championship will be held Aug. 3-5 at Dorset Field Club. The Mid-Amateur Championship will be played at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury on Aug. 29-30.
