Golfer Mathew Benn Chosen For 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

DERBY — He’s not new to the Special Olympics.
But even for golfer Mathew Benn, this is a step up.
The Derby resident has been chosen to represent Vermont in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games next summer in Orlando, Fla. The official announcement was made Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Newport Country Club. The news was kept under wraps until that point, and “he was surprised, excited,” said his mom, Julie Benn, on Thursday. “He’s still on Cloud 9 - he made a little speech to the [Newport CC] Ladies League about it.”
The 2011 North Country Union grad kind of had the feeling that something was in the air, though. His friends Robbie Ludwig and Tyler Smith were there to break the news. Ludwig was Benn’s paraeducator at Derby Elementary School, while Smith was a classmate and teammate on the North Country golf team.
Benn, 28, has played golf for 14 years. Over the years he’s participated in bowling, soccer and what he cites as his favorite sport, basketball, in Special Olympics at the state level, Julie noted. This, however, is his first trip to the big dance. According to Kelsey Conway, director of communications for Special Olympics Vermont, Mathew will be participating next summer as a Level 4 golfer, meaning that he’ll be playing individually on a nine-hole course. The five levels, she said, go from Level 5 (individual, 18 holes) to Level 1 (individual skills, driving putting chipping in practice areas). Mathew is one of six from Vermont going to next summer’s games, she noted.
Benn made the North Country Union varsity as a senior, as well as the basketball team. One of his golf teammates was Smith, who has since been Mathew’s golf partner at tournaments and Special Olympics fundraisers over the years. The family connection will continue next summer at the USA Games in Orlando, where it is hoped his dad will be his caddie, Julie said.
Previously, he was chosen by Special Olympics Vermont to attend a coaching training specific to basketball, Julie added. He’s also a volunteer instructor in Newport Youth Golf Association summer junior program.
Asked what he feels is his forte on the links, “my short game,” Mathew replied.
As next June approaches, he’ll be fine-tuning his game “trying to get better to bring the gold home to Vermont,” he added.
