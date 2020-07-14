Golfer makes two hole- in-one at SJCC

Donald Bowman doesn’t consider himself a great golfer.
But he had a great day.
Bowman made two holes-in-one — yes, two! — during an 18-hole round at St. Johnsbury Country Club on Sunday.
They were the first two aces of his 35-year golfing career.
“I was thrilled on the first one,” said Bowman. “The second one I didn’t believe it until I walked up and saw it in the hole.”
It’s a rare accomplishment.
The odds of hitting two holes-in-one in the same round are 67 million to one. For comparison, a person is more likely to be struck by lightning.
Bowman may be the first golfer to achieve the feat in St. Johnsbury Country Club history.
The 55-year-old Bath resident (and Bath Fire Chief) stepped onto the course at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with playing partners and friends Mike Davio, Bryan Easterbrooks, Nikki Kittredge and Donny Taylor.
Bowman’s first ace came on the 145 yard Par 3 third hole. With a light rain starting to fall, he struck a nine iron that landed just in front of the green, rolled 10 feet, broke right, and slid two feet into the cup.
“It wasn’t a great shot,” said Bowman, who uses Callaway clubs and Titleist Pro V1 balls. “It was a little fat and chunky.”
His second hole in one was true.
After scoring eight on the16th hole — an odyssey which included a lost drive, a drop and a sand save — he arrived at the elevated Par 3 17th and took a deep breath.
“There was a wind at our back and the pin was up front. I just hit a flush eight iron and I thought I hit it well,” he said.
The ball found the green, bounced once and disappeared.
When the fivesome reached the green and Bowman confirmed another hole-in-one, his playing partners celebrated the only way friends on the golf course know how.
“They had some choice words for me,” Bowman said with a laugh. “They were gracious about it but they were ripping me.”
Stepping up to the 18th tee, he said, “I was kind of shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”
Bowman started the round as the only one in the group without a hole in one. Now he has bragging rights.
Afterwards he followed the rules of golf etiquette: One hole in one, you buy the group a round. Two, you buy everyone a round.
Fortunately there were only three other golfers in the bar. And then one of Bowman’s friends paid the bill without his knowledge.
And when the Tuesday night men’s league was rained out, a friend couldn’t help but throw in a dig.
“He said the golf gods are mad at me.”
