BETHLEHEM — Brisk winds. Traces of snow. Temperatures in the 40s.
Perfect golf weather during a pandemic.
New Hampshire’s golf season got underway this week and The Maplewood Golf Club opened on Tuesday, welcoming a group of hearty souls who self-medicated with 18 holes of coronavirus therapy.
The first ones out were Gerald Brown and Zac Perlmuter, co-workers at the Omni Mt. Washington Resort, who have been laid off since mid-March.
“It’s just been a lot of boring time at home, so it’s nice to finally get back and play golf,” Perlmuter said.
Golf courses were allowed to open with restrictions under New Hampshire’s modified stay-at-home order.
Those restrictions, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, can be boiled down to the commands: Stay apart, don’t touch anything, leave when you’re done.
Brown said they were no problem.
“It was business as usual, they were easy to follow,” he said.
He added that golf was a great activity in the age of social distancing.
“It’s the best sport for it,” he said.
Brown opened his round with a straight 220-yard drive on the first hole. He ended up shooting 60 on the front and 50 on the back for an 18-hole score of 110. But the score hardly mattered.
For Brown, the most important thing was walking the course, hitting the ball, and forgetting about the pandemic for a few hours.
“It was pretty friggin’ awesome. I’ve been waiting a while for it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Perlmuter shot a 103.
Before the coronavirus crisis, he was shooting hoops. Then the stay-at-home order and social distancing recommendations put an end to that.
“Right before the quarantine happened I was playing basketball. Now you can’t do that. Everything just stopped,” he said. “Now I get to golf at least, so that;s something active I can do outside.”
And not a moment too soon, Brown added.
“It’s about time I can swing my clubs. I’ve been looking at them all winter long,” he said. “I’m ready to do 18 more.”
