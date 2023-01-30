Gonyea Jr. Earns Back-To-Back Rookie Of Week Honors

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball player Gregory Gonyea Jr. (Dolgeville, N.Y.) was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29. This is the second week in a row that Gonyea has earned Rookie of the Week honors.
Gonyea, a freshman guard, averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as the Hornets split a pair of games at Maine Maritime Academy over the weekend. He was 18 of 30 (60.0%) from the floor in the two games. On Friday night, Gonyea scored a career-high 31 points in Lyndon’s 94-91 victory. He made 12 of 18 shots and converted the game-clinching free throws with less than a second left on the clock. Gonyea followed that effort up with a 13-point outing in Lyndon’s one-point loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
Gonyea is averaging 12.4 points per game for the season and 16.9 points per game in conference play. He currently ranks 10th in the NAC in scoring in conference games, tops among all NAC freshmen and one of only two freshmen in the top 25. He is shooting 53.4% from the floor, 39.0% from behind the three-point arc, and 73.9% from the foul line.
Gonyea and the Hornets will return to the court this weekend when they travel to Husson University for a pair of NAC contests. Lyndon and Husson will tip off at 7:30 on Friday evening, then again at 3 on Saturday.
(0) comments
