Gonyea Jr. Earns Back-To-Back Rookie Of Week Honors

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball player Gregory Gonyea Jr. (Dolgeville, N.Y.) was named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29. This is the second week in a row that Gonyea has earned Rookie of the Week honors.

Gonyea, a freshman guard, averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as the Hornets split a pair of games at Maine Maritime Academy over the weekend. He was 18 of 30 (60.0%) from the floor in the two games. On Friday night, Gonyea scored a career-high 31 points in Lyndon’s 94-91 victory. He made 12 of 18 shots and converted the game-clinching free throws with less than a second left on the clock. Gonyea followed that effort up with a 13-point outing in Lyndon’s one-point loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.