Good Shepherd School Competes For CYO Championship

The Good Shepherd School lost to Christ the King in the Catholic Youth Organization Vermont 7/8 boys basketball state championship at Rice Memorial High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The teams were tied at halftime but Christ the King pulled away in the second half for a 35-24 victory. Christ the King advances to the New England regional tournament. Front row, from left are GSS players Sylvan Balcom, James Hatch, Ryder Smith, Cayden Keafer. Back row: Head coach Dan Hughes, Jeremiah Watson, Carson Finn, Declan Kendall, coach Todd Smith.
