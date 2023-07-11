BEDFORD, N.H. — After holding a share of the lead with four other golfers through the opening round, Mathew Gover, of Atkinson Resort & Country Club, has sole possession of the top spot following day two of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.
Gover followed his first-round 69 by carding a 71, putting his two-day total at a tourney-best 2-under 140. Ryan Brown, of Passaconaway Country Club, sits in second at 1-under while Will Ducharme (The Golf Club of New England), Thomas Ethier (Portsmouth Country Club) and Derek Dinwoodie (Farmington Country Club) round out the top-five all at 1-over 143.
Cameron Salo, of The Shattuck Golf Club, bounced back from a first-round 82, carding a day-two best 3-under 68.
Sam Natti, of Maplewood Country Club, was the lone local to make the day two cut. The Lisbon Regional School principal was tied for 29th after an opening-round 4-over 75. After playing a 77 on Tuesday, he is tied with four other golfers for 37th with a two-day total of 10-over.
Austin Cassady ended tied for 123rd, Trevor Howard finished tied for 131st and Jackson Horne tied for 143rd.
With 36 holes now in the books, action will begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. as the 12 golfers that finished at 13-over 155 and tied for 57th will compete in a playoff for the final match-play spots starting at Hole 10.
The top 64 golfers advance to the match-play round.
Second Round Scores
Top 15
1 Mathew Gover Atkinson Resort & CC 69 71 140
2 Ryan Brown Passaconaway Country Club 70 71 141
T3 Will Ducharme The Golf Club of New England 74 69 143
T3 Thomas Ethier Portsmouth Country Club 69 74 143
T3 Derek Dinwoodie Farmington Country Club 69 74 143
6 Jack Kelley Sky Meadow Country Club 73 71 144
T7 Jack Pepin Atkinson Resort & Country Club 72 73 145
T7 Evan Rollins Laconia Country Club 69 76 145
T7 Damon Salo The Shattuck Golf Club 74 71 145
T7 Patrick Pelletier Hanover CC Online 73 72 145
T7 Mark Stevens Beaver Meadow Golf Course 72 73 145
12 Jeremy Duhamel Manchester Country Club 73 73 146
T13 Ryan Zetterholm Pease GC Online 73 74 147
T13 Austin Fox Derryfield Country Club 77 70 147
T13 Joseph Bowker Canterbury Woods Country Club 69 78 147
T13 Stephen Goodridge Eastman Golf Links 70 77 147
