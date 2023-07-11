BEDFORD, N.H. — After holding a share of the lead with four other golfers through the opening round, Mathew Gover, of Atkinson Resort & Country Club, has sole possession of the top spot following day two of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.

Gover followed his first-round 69 by carding a 71, putting his two-day total at a tourney-best 2-under 140. Ryan Brown, of Passaconaway Country Club, sits in second at 1-under while Will Ducharme (The Golf Club of New England), Thomas Ethier (Portsmouth Country Club) and Derek Dinwoodie (Farmington Country Club) round out the top-five all at 1-over 143.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.