Granite State Fall 2022 All-Conference Teams

GRANITE STATE CONFERENCE FALL 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
As selected by the coaches:
BOYS SOCCER: NORTHERN DIVISION
Player of the Year: Joelvy Perez, Littleton, Jr.
Grady Hadlock, Littleton, Jr.
Brendan Saladino, Gorham, Jr.
Jack Saladino, Gorham, Soph.
Camden Davidson, Woodsville, Sr.
Coby Youngman, Woodsville, Jr.
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, Sr.
Pierson Freligh, Profile, Sr.
Blake Fillion, Littleton, Jr.
Corbin Frenette, Groveton, Sr.
Griffin Barnes, Lisbon, Sr.
Carson Roberge, Gorham, Sr.
——
GIRLS SOCCER: NORTHERN DIVISION
Paige Smith, Woodsville, Sr.
Jessica Burton, Gorham, Sr.
Tori Demers, Gorham, Soph.
Jacqueline Giroux, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Sr.
Marissa Kenison, Groveton, Sr.
Abishai Corey, Lin-Wood, Jr.
Katie Clark, Lisbon, Sr.
Lily Pospesil, Profile, Sr.
Amelia D’Aiello, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
Kaitlyn Ilaqua, Littleton, Jr.
——
BOYS SOCCER: SOUTHERN DIVISION
Jacob Twombly, Epping, Jr.
Kenny Begley, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Sr.
Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket, Sr.
Gabe Lacasse, Holy Family, Jr.
Jai Maganti, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Matthew Tschudin, Sunapee, Sr.
Sam Flint, Sunapee, Sr.
Nick Nigro, Newmarket, Sr.
Patrick Thompson, Epping, Soph.
Nathan Manha, Concord Christian, Sr.
Wyatt Duval, Mascenic, Sr.
——
GIRLS SOCCER: SOUTHERN DIVISION
Maggie Moore, Newmarket, Sr.
Morgan Boucher, Newmarket, Jr.
Tatiana Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.
Liz Tshcudin, Sunapee, Sr.
Chloe Kirby, Concord Christian, Sr.
Olivia Blackadar, Newmarket, Soph.
Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Annemarie Sweet, Mount Royal, Sr.
Sierra Lignos, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Brynn Smith, Sunapee, Sr.
Tiffany Boucher, Pittsfield, Jr.
Lilli Carlile, Concord Christian, Soph.
——
GOLF
Player of the Year: Josiah Hakala, Mascenic, Soph.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Sr.
Nick Pollari, Sunapee, Sr.
Mike Hogan, Woodsville, Jr.
——
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Runner of the Year: Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Alanna Hagen, Newmarket, Jr.
Erin O’Shea, Mascenic, Fr.
Kaitlin O’Shea, Mascenic, Fr.
Emma Schaumloffel, Mascenic, Jr.
Eilis McKenna, Newmarket, Soph.
——
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Runner of the Year: Jonas Teeter, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.
Drew Traffie, Mascenic, Sr.
Jaron LaBranche, Newmarket, Soph.
Ben Roy, Derryfield, Sr.
Emery Young, Profile, Jr.
——
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Lyla Buxton, Mascenic, Sr.
Kenzie Cormier, Mascenic, Jr.
Charlotte Johnson, Moultonborough, Jr.
Liahna Messier, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Kaitlyn Claus, Sunapee, Jr.
Lindsey Coponen, Mascenic, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.