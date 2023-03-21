Gratton Named NAC Rookie Of Week

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis player David Gratton of Newport has been named the first North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending March 19.

He is the first winner of the 2023 season. Gratton is also the first Lyndon player to earn Rookie of the Week honors since Quinlan Peer captured the honor in February of 2021.

