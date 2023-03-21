Gratton Named NAC Rookie Of Week

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis player David Gratton of Newport has been named the first North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending March 19.
He is the first winner of the 2023 season. Gratton is also the first Lyndon player to earn Rookie of the Week honors since Quinlan Peer captured the honor in February of 2021.
Gratton, a freshman, made a spectacular debut in Lyndon’s season-opening NAC victory over Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Saturday. First, he teamed with Jeffrey Blais (Newport) for an 8-9 victory over Johnson’s Anthony Barberi and Rome Watts in first doubles. He then kept his spotless day intact with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mohammed Demega in third singles.
Gratton followed that up on Sunday by rallying from behind for a 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) victory over Castleton University’s Stanley Andersen at fourth singles during Lyndon’s non-conference match against the Spartans. This time, Gratton and Blais came up on the short end of the doubles result, falling 8-2 to Castleton’s Mike Almirall and Phil Kluge.
Gratton and the Hornets return to action on Wednesday, when they travel to NCAA Division II Saint Michael’s College for a non-conference matchup. Doubles play will kick things off at 3:30 p.m., with singles to follow.
(0) comments
