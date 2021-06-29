LANCASTER — Great North Woods staged an early hit-and-run attack that earned the local boys the Cal Ripken District 3 10U championship, 10-4, over Plymouth on Monday in exceptionally humid conditions.
North Woods moves on to the 10U state tournament in Hampton this weekend.
North Woods hit the ball well throughout the tournament to stay in the winner’s bracket, and pounded 12 hits in the finals. Four of those hits came in the first inning and made an impact.
After NW spotted Plymouth one run in the top half of the first, NW came back with four runs. Jack McVetty walked and scored on contact by Cade Samson. Then came those four critical singles by Dawson Laflamme, Rory Shaw, Calvin Foss and Noah Marier for two runs. Foss scored on a wild pitch.
On defense, Ryan Bennett made three solid assists in the first two innings and six total.
North Woods added four more runs in the second for a hefty 8-1 lead. AJ Harden got on base to start the inning and Tanner Davenport made the run count. A Laflamme fly ball sent Dowse across home plate. Samson registered his second RBI and scored on a passed ball.
Plymouth started to rally in the third and collected two runs before Dowse at second turned a double play with a catch and step over to the base to end the threat. Bennett used an RBI hit to left and a bobble to reach third, then scored when Dowse put the ball in play for a 10-3 lead after three. Plymouth added a run in the fifth with two out.
Shaw pitched four innings and Marier finished the last two. Samson caught every single inning for all three games during the playoffs. Marier struck out three of the last four batters he faced. One ended the fifth and another ended the game.
Coaches Ed Samson, Chris McVetty and Larry Mcilveen will take the 10U district champs to the Cal Ripken 10U states this weekend in Hampton.
