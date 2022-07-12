LONDONDERRY — The Great North Woods 10U baseball all-stars’ impressive run through the state tournament came to an end Monday night, following an 8-2 semifinal loss to Exeter.
The local boys ended their season as one of the top three teams in New Hampshire.
The all-stars played seven games in as many days at the state tournament, including a walk-off, 5-4 win over Dover in a seven-inning thriller, and a come-from-behind 6-5 victory against Londonderry.
Following their defeat to Exeter, Great North Woods concluded its season with a 15-2 record.
“Extremely proud of the boys for making the run they did and managing to get five wins at the state level,” coach Chris Foss said.
The run started in June by winning the annual Plymouth tune-up tournament with a 4-0 record, defeating Plymouth in the finals. In the district tournament in Conway, Great North Woods claimed victories over Mount Washington Valley, Littleton and Plymouth to reach the championship. For the fourth time in eight days, they squared off with MWV, besting the host team in four innings, 10-0, and capturing the district championship.
At State, Great North Woods opened with a 5-2 win over Dover before picking up its first loss of the double-elimination tournament to defending state champion Exeter, 15-0.
“At this point, the boys could have decided just making the state tournament was good enough and not show up for our next game,” coach Steve Dowse said. “However, they chose to play more baseball. This group never quit.”
The boys responded, beating Gilford, 9-4, and Dover, 5-4, winning on a walk-off sacrifice fly under the stadium lights.
The following morning, Great North Woods trailed by a run to Londonderry in the top of the sixth inning. Down to its final strike and with two runners in scoring position, the all-stars rallied, knocking in both runners to take a 6-5 lead into the bottom half of the inning. The comeback was completed with three straight long fly-ball outs to end the game.
With a spot in the semifinals on the line, Great North Woods once again went down to the wire. Tied at five in the sixth, the club scored two runs in the top of the inning and held on to defeat Nashua and set up a rematch with Exeter. Exeter bested Great North Woods again, 8-2, and advanced to the state championship.
“This team had a magical run and the best fan support out of any team there,” Dowse said.
Great North Woods is comprised of players from Lancaster, Whitefield, Jefferson, Colebrook, Canaan, Guildhall and Lunenburg.
