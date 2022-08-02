Green Mountain Wild Crowned 16-18 Babe Ruth State Champs

The Green Mountain Wild won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield, 8-5, Sunday. July 31, 2022 at Norwich University. Back row, from left: assistant coach Brandon Flood, Will Emerson, Ethan Gilding, Ricky Fennimore, Lyle Rooney, head coach Jared Cushing, manager Brookelyn Dennis. Middle row: Keegan Frigon, Cam Dennis, Andrew Menard, Joe Schlesinger. Front row: Kris Fennimore, bat boy Lincoln Hodgedon and Cam Roy. (Contributed Photo)

NORTHFIELD — The Green Mountain Wild, compiled of players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen, won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield, 8-5, Sunday afternoon at Norwich University.

The Wild jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead, giving starting pitcher Lyle Rooney a hefty cushion to work with. Ricky Fennimore relieved Rooney in the fifth and was tasked with preserving the now 5-4 lead. Fennimore gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but by then the Wild had already tacked on three more insurance runs en route to the 8-5 final score.

