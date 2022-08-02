Green Mountain Wild Crowned 16-18 Babe Ruth State Champs

The Green Mountain Wild won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield, 8-5, Sunday. July 31, 2022 at Norwich University. Back row, from left: assistant coach Brandon Flood, Will Emerson, Ethan Gilding, Ricky Fennimore, Lyle Rooney, head coach Jared Cushing, manager Brookelyn Dennis. Middle row: Keegan Frigon, Cam Dennis, Andrew Menard, Joe Schlesinger. Front row: Kris Fennimore, bat boy Lincoln Hodgedon and Cam Roy. (Contributed Photo)
NORTHFIELD — The Green Mountain Wild, compiled of players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen, won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield, 8-5, Sunday afternoon at Norwich University.
The Wild jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead, giving starting pitcher Lyle Rooney a hefty cushion to work with. Ricky Fennimore relieved Rooney in the fifth and was tasked with preserving the now 5-4 lead. Fennimore gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but by then the Wild had already tacked on three more insurance runs en route to the 8-5 final score.
Head coach Jared Cushing credited Fennimore, Rooney, Ethan Guilding, Joe Schlesinger and Cam Dennis for fueling GMW’s well-balanced offensive team performance on Sunday.
The Wild’s playoff path included beating St. Johnsbury twice — they were originally supposed to play Lyndon in the first round — before setting up the championship clash with Mount Mansfield.
In the first round versus St. J, the Wild pitching staff combined for a no-hitter in a 16-0, five-inning game. Rooney threw the first four while Keegan Frigon came on in relief. Andrew Menard got the nod for the second match-up with St. J, pitching a shutout in an 11-0 victory while running his season record on the mound to 5-0. Fennimore capped things off by blasting a fifth-inning, game-ending grand slam to propel GMW into the finale.
This was the inaugural season for the Green Mountain Wild, a roster that featured many contributors from Hazen’s Division III and Blue Mountain’s D-IV 2022 runner-up teams.
