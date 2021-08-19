WESTMORE — Lake Willoughby was harsh on Greg O’Connor’s scheduled attempt to cross four times on Saturday. Thunderstorms were rolling through the Northeast Kingdom starting the night before, continuing during the early morning and into mid-morning. They delayed the start of our regular Willoughby Swim from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and offered gusty winds throughout the afternoon. Fine and exciting if you are swimming one way, with the wind. But not so fine, if you are planning a double or quadruple crossing and swimming against the wind on the second and fourth legs.
Monday’s rescheduled attempt was a different story. As if apologizing for her feisty mischief on Saturday, Willoughby laid down her defenses and her winds. Fair, sunny weather, light and variable winds from the South. Water temps holding at about 70 degrees.
O”Connor set off at 7:33 a.m. from North Beach. He finished his first 5-mile leg at 9:56 a.m. Some open-water swimmers and other spectators at South Beach cheered for him as he turned around and returned to North Beach, finishing the second leg at 12:33 p.m. He started slowing a bit on the third leg, reaching South Beach at 3:15 p.m. and finished his final leg at 6:38 p.m. for a total elapsed time of 11:05 for this 20-mile swim.
In doing so, O’Connor became the first person to cross the length of Willoughby four times in a single swim, complying with traditional channel crossing rules for bathing suits, feeding and exiting and reentering the water at each end.
The first person to double-cross Willoughby was Shannon House Keegan, in 2012, who completed her first leg, had a burger at our after-swim picnic and entered the water to swim back to South Beach. The first person to triple cross Willoughby was Charlotte Brynn, who accomplished it in 2019.
O’Connor was supported by two kayakers, Kathleene Callicott of Derby, covering the first two legs, and Anita Gariepy, of Coventry, covering the last two legs. For all four legs, Rob Andersen of Newport, and Phil White, of Derby, provided boat support in Django, a wooden dory used by Kingdom Games to support open water swimmers.
O’Connor was the first person to sign up for the inaugural 10-Mile Race at Kingdom Swim in 2009. He was one of four who completed the first amateur swim the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog, In Search of Memphre. He has completed a 28-mile swim around Manhattan, crossed the Catalina Channel, completed SCAR twice and swam the 34-mile END WET. He has also piloted support boats for Kingdom Swim’s 25 km Border Buster.
He has swum in the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival each year since it started in 2015 and was awarded the Good Shit Award at the 2019 Festival. He has served as race director for Boston Light, helping to revive the oldest marathon swim in the United States. He continues to serve on the Advisory Board of the Northeast Kingdom Open Water Swimming Association and the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Society.
