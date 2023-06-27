Grosse Qualifies For Vermont Amatuer; Eaton, King Win Respective Qualifiers

BRANDON — Former Danville three-sport standout Travis Grosse will be amongst the field for the Vermont Amateur golf tournament after qualifying for the event last weekend.
Grosse put together one of his best rounds to date, tying for eighth place while shooting a 4-over 76, which included five birdies and five pars at Neshobe Golf Club on June 18. He entered the day with an eight handicap and with no prior competitive golf experience.
“The highs and lows were unreal, I don’t think I’ve had more than two birdies in a round before, so to have five was wild,” Grosse said. “I didn’t have high expectations going into the qualifier and was really just there to see how I compared against some of the best golfers in the state.”
To qualify for the Vt. Am, Grosse needed to score an 80 (+8) as the top 25 golfers were selected to move on. There have been three other qualifiers held at Rutland Country Club, Crown Point CC, and Williston CC. In addition, the top 30 and ties from last year’s Vt. Am automatically qualify for this year’s tournament.
The competition will be held at the Country Club of Barre from July 4-6. Participants are guaranteed two days of golf, needing to make the cut to advance to the third and final day.
“Before the qualifier, I didn’t understand how much pressure you feel on the first tee with a crowd of people standing behind you,” he said. “Luckily, I shook off the early nerves and felt the competitive feeling that I had missed for so long overcome my body.”
Grosse got “bit hard by the golf bug” four years ago after graduating high school, where he excelled in soccer, basketball and baseball. The challenging nature of golf paired with the competitiveness the sport brings was the perfect mix to continue his athletic path.
His goal of qualifying started back when there was still snow on the ground; Grosse, alongside friend Cooper Arsenault, have practiced every day since — in the morning before work at the driving range and almost every evening with nine holes at Orleans Country Club.
Now, his mindset will shift to holding his own against the state’s top amateur competition.
“I surprised myself by making it this far, so everything is just a bonus at this point,” Grosse said. “I would love to make the cut and play all three days but also know how difficult it will be out there. Between squaring off against the best amateurs in the state and playing one of the hardest courses in Barre, I know I’ll have my work cut out for me.
“Luckily, I did get my friend, Todd Blow, to caddy for me as he’s a member at Barre and will have some great advice for how to get around that place. All in all, I can’t wait to compete with the best in a week.”
EATON TOPS AT NESHOBE, KING CROWNED AT WILLISTON
Nelson Eaton, of Country Club of Barre, won the Neshobe Golf Club Amateur on June 18 and Jackson King, of Barton Country Club, won the Williston Golf Club Amateur on June 22 to qualify for the Vt. Am.
Nelson, of St. Johnsbury and a former Vt. high school Division I state co-champion, tied for first alongside Ben Spittle (Stowe GC) and Drew Herbert (Dorset Field Club) carding a 72 (E). Eaton had six birdies on the day.
King, a former Lake Region Ranger and standout golfer at Husson University shot a 68, three under par, to win his event. He ended with five birdies and was under par just twice.
Both Eaton and King qualified for last year’s Vermont Am as well.
