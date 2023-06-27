Grosse Qualifies For Vermont Amatuer; Eaton, King Win Respective Qualifiers

Travis Grosse, of Orleans Country Club, has qualified for the Vt. Amateur to be held July 4-6. (Contributed photo)

BRANDON — Former Danville three-sport standout Travis Grosse will be amongst the field for the Vermont Amateur golf tournament after qualifying for the event last weekend.

Grosse put together one of his best rounds to date, tying for eighth place while shooting a 4-over 76, which included five birdies and five pars at Neshobe Golf Club on June 18. He entered the day with an eight handicap and with no prior competitive golf experience.

