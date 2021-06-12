BURLINGTON — Sophia Shippee scored early in the second half to give St. Johnsbury a 10-6 lead in the Vermont Division II girls lacrosse final on Saturday, the Hilltoppers looking primed to bring home the program’s first title after a sterling opening half.
But Erika Wiebe, Molly Queally and the third-seeded Green Mountain Valley Gumbies squashed St. J’s bid on the artificial turf of Burlington’s Buck Hard Field.
GMV tallied six straight goals and closed the game on a 9-1 scoring run — seven coming from Wiebe and Queally — as the Gubmies won 15-11 and hoisted the trophy for the first time since 2017.
Queally finished with seven goals and Wiebe five for Green Mountain Valley (11-2), which was in the state final for the third time in the last four seasons.
“In the second half, we got tired and made some turnovers by rushing it on offense,” said fifth-year St. J coach Tom Forster, whose Hilltoppers came within a goal of winning the title in 2019. “And their two dominant players, Queally and Wiebe, were really aggressive and made some hard isolation plays to the net.”
Polly Currier had four goals and three assists, while Shippee and Avery Tomczyk tallied twice for St. J, seeking to cap a magical second half to its 2021 season.
The Hilltoppers won five straight to close the regular season, including reversing a 14-7 loss to Division I finalist BFA-St. Albans with a 10-9 win.
Then after rolling past U-32 in the quarterfinals, St. J stunned top-seeded Hartford with an improbable rally. Shippee scored twice in the final 34 seconds as the Hilltoppers avenged another regular-season rout — an 18-7 loss to the Hurricanes in the season opener.
Confident, talented and riding a wave of momentum, St. J was looking to avenge its only other loss of the season, a 19-4 setback to the Gumbies back on May 1.
The locals looked poised to do that Saturday with a stellar finish to the first half. Trailing 5-4 with 8:22 left to break, Currier scored back-to-back goals, Ella Ceppetelli notched another and Tomczyk closed with two straight tallies as the Hilltoppers went into the break up 9-5.
The two teams traded goals early in the second half, Shippee’s strike giving St. J a 10-6 lead. But the Gumbies turned the tide.
Three straight goals brought GMV within 10-9. Megan Ryan’s goal made it 10-10 and Queally put the Gumbies up 11-10 with 13:52 to play.
Playing fast and loose in the first half, St. J’s dynamic offense tightened up and lost its rhythm.
“Even though we did well on the draws, they possessed the ball a lot more than us,” Forster said.
Down 12-10, Currier netted her fourth goal of the game to draw St. J within 12-11 with 10:45 to go. Queally answered at the 7:59 mark to put GMV up 13-11.
Maren Nitsche had a chance to bring the Hilltoppers back within a goal with 3:15 left, but her shot was saved, and Wiebe and Queally sealed the deal with a pair of late goals.
Millie Clarner, Mairen Tierney and Cepetelli each scored for St. J while Nitsche had two assists and won four draws. Clara Andre played spectacularly in goal in the first half and finished with 13 saves.
The Hilltoppers end the season at 11-4.
It was the final game for Anona Hening, Grace Clark, Clarner, Isabel Bourgeois, Cepetelli, Sierra Shippee, Holly Stein, Katie Cushing, Currier, Ruby Yerkes and Mairen Tierney.
“Just such a great group of girls that liked each other and love the game,” Forster said. “Having 11 seniors on the team made the season really special.
“Our two big wins against St. Albans and Hartford showed the Vermont lacrosse community that we can play with anyone.”
