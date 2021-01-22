H.S. Alpine Skiing: Makenna Price Powers Profile, Charles Loukes Paces Lin-Wood At Bretton Woods

BRETTON WOODS — Makenna Price swept the slalom and giant slalom to lead Profile to a pair of team wins in a high school alpine ski race on Friday.
Charles Loukes did the same on the boys side, powering Lin-Wood to the sweep in a six-team meet at Bretton Woods.
There was a two-run GS in the morning and two-run slalom in the afternoon. The teams return for a meet on Monday morning.
RESULTS
GIRLS GS
Team
1. Profile 388; 2. White Mountains 373; 3. Lin-Wood 279; 4. Woodsville 262; Gorham, inc.; Littleton, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:09.52; 2. Elaina DiMaggio, Profile, 1;09.70; 3. Sydney Pickering, LW, 1:10.73; 4. Isabella Cronin, WM, 1:10.86; 5. Emme Bell, Profile, 1:11.05; 6. Nora Riendeau, WM, 1:13.28; 7. Sienna Mack, LW, 1:13.73; 8. Ella McPhaul, Profile, 1:114.43; 9. Angela D’Orazio, Littleton, 1:16.70; 10. Savannah Stone, WM, 1:16.80.
GIRLS SLALOM
Team
1. Profile 391; 2. Woodsville 362; 3. White Mountains 347; 4. Lin-Wood 287; Gorham, inc.; Littleton, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Price, 1:09.93; 2. Bell, 1:10.05; 3. Pickering, 1:11.69; 4. DiMaggio 1:13.62; 5. Mack, 1:15.11; 6. Ella Stephenson, Profile, 1:17.96; 7. McPhaul, 1:22.43; 8. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville, 1:23.91; 9. Jillian Clark, LW, 1:25.01; 10. Stone, 1:26.38.
BOYS GS
Team
1. Lin-Wood 390; 2. Profile 380; 3. Littleton 361; 4. Gorham 348; 5. Woodsville 328; Berlin, inc.; White Mountains, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Charles Loukes, Lin-Wood, 1:06.54; 2. Adam Bell, Profile, 1:07.59; 3. Silas Weeden, LW, 1:08.74; 4. Jacob Morris, LW, 1:08.81; 5. Jack Price, Profile, 1:09.49; 6. Dylan Modzelewski, LW, 1:10.54; 7. Thomas Fortner, Littleton, 1:10.56; 8. Kobe Toms, Profile, 1:10.66; 9. Coen Mullins, Profile, 1:10.71; 10. Andrew Wilson, LW, 1:10.93.
BOYS SLALOM
Team
1. Lin-Wood 388; 2. Profile 372; 3. Littleton 361; 4. Gorham 357; 5. Woodsville 326; Berlin, inc.; White Mountains, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Loukes, 1:02.51; 2. Bell, 1:05.59; 3. Mullins, 1:05.77; 4. Morris, 1:06.13; 5. Weeden, 1:08.59; 6. Modzelewski, 1:09.50; 7. Wilson, 1:10.44; 8. Fortner, 1:11.71; 9. Asher Donati, LW, 1:12.93; 10. Nolan York, Gorham, 1:15.98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.