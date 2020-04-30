H.S. athletics: Athletes, coaches, ADs react with range of emotions

Reaction to Thursday’s decision by the Vermont Principals’ Association to cancel the 2020 high school spring sports season:
Phil Joyal, North Country athletics director: “The VPA’s decision to cancel the spring sports season isn’t a surprise, but it doesn’t change the impact the decision will have on our students, coaches, parents, and community. I feel for all of our athletes and especially feel for our seniors athletes, some of who have been preparing for this spring season for months and even years.”
Parker Perron, Lake Region baseball senior: “Obviously it’s hard to lose your senior year of baseball. It’s what I have been looking forward to the whole year and to have it taken away is hard, but I know that it has been canceled for good reason. It’s too bad that there wasn’t a way to postpone the season. I mean we would all love to have one final season playing with the guys, but that’s just not how it worked out.”
David McGinn, St. Johnsbury athletics director: “Although we may have anticipated this action, we all hoped for a better outcome, and we are truly disappointed. For those who are spring athletes, and especially seniors, this is the loss of an important part of your Academy experience. As with other areas of loss associated with these challenging times, we must continue to focus on all we can do to support a return to some normalcy. So again, to the athletes, families, and coaches of our Spring teams, please know how sorry we are that we will miss this season.
Randy Rathburn, Danville athletics director: “A difficult conclusion to accept but ultimately the correct decision. It would have been impossible to assure everyone’s safety and that’s what most important in these trying times.”
Logan Wendell, St. Johnsbury baseball senior: “As an athlete you are absolutely devastated. You put in a lot of work to go out and compete with some of your best friends and to have it end like this is extremely disappointing. However as a person you have to understand. These times are something we haven’t ever really seen, and it is really important that we take the necessary precautions. With that being said I think it is safe to say that the 2020 class is extremely distraught that their last season never got to happen.”
Alexis Lefaivre, North Country track and field senior: “I wasn’t completely surprised by the decision, but I had a small sense of hope that we would have some sort of track season. I am sad, I am disappointed. Did I want the opportunity to have my name in the record books and the chance to help my teammates rise at states, yeah, but at the same time I have more opportunities to look forward to [she’ll compete at UMass-Lowell]. There are other seniors that won’t have an opportunity to keep playing and I feel for them. I am grateful that I do.”
Eric Berry, Lyndon athletics director: “I am sad to hear from the Vermont Principals’ Association that all spring sports are canceled, but understand their position considering the Governor’s shelter-in-place orders. The sacrifice that our student-athletes have made for our country is unprecedented and heroic. I am thankful to all of our seniors who saw their careers cut short. Please know that LI owes you a debt of gratitude for your efforts.”
Chip Langmaid, St. Johnsbury track and field coach: “Obviously the safety of the athletes, and everyone else, comes first. It is disappointing to not have the opportunity to work with the team, especially the seniors. We have a number that plan to continue their track and field careers in college so we will be able to follow from afar. We hope the underclassmen take the opportunity to maximize the down time by getting a break from competition and build their base conditioning and core strength.
Lindsay Joyal, Lyndon softball senior: “For me especially, I missed my entire sophomore season with an ACL injury and then last season I was getting beat up left and right, which is all part of the game but it didn’t allow me to perform the way I wanted to. I saw this year as an opportunity for my senior girls and I to go all out and take it all the way. Last year we made it to the semifinals in Division I, so being back in D-II, we knew we had a good shot at taking home another banner. That’s been our goal since my freshman year and I know my teammates have been working so hard for this season to accomplish that. So it’s obviously disappointing not to get that opportunity. At the end of the day, I think we all saw this decision coming but it doesn’t make it any easier to digest. My parents have always taught me to only worry about the things that I have control over, so I’m trying to embrace all of this as much as possible. I know big things are ahead for my classmates and I, and this will just end up being a very small part of all of our journeys. But if anything positive can come from this, I hope it’s that younger athletes focus more on embracing and enjoying every minute that they get to play on the field with their teammates. I know I definitely wish I soaked it up a little more.”
Paul Remick, Danville softball coach: “”I thought they were going to cancel a long time ago. I never want the season canceled, but everybody is in the same boat. If one of my players got sick, I’d be sick. I feel extremely bad for my seniors.”
Jeremy Wheeler, Lyndon baseball coach: “Our life and health are far more important than any sport. I do respect the VPA’s decision. However, I am incredibly saddened by this announcement. I feel for all the seniors that had their final season taken away from them. For some, this was the last year of baseball they would ever play. Their time and effort with this program will not be forgotten. It truly breaks my heart to see this happen.”
Tom Forster, St. Johnsbury girls lacrosse coach: “I was expecting this decision; I think it’s the smart thing to do. It’s disappointing because we had a great group of girls with incredible skills and athleticism. They were already pulling together and their team chemistry was really positive.”
Jasmine Esposito: Danville softball senior: “The canceling of my last spring sport of my high school career is more than devastating. I wanted to really prove myself this season, and have my last experience with my team, who is more like family before I step foot off of that field for the last time. My heart goes out to all the other dedicated seniors who have put their whole heart into these sports to have it just taken away just like that.”
Shawn Perron, Lake Region baseball coach: “I am very disappointed for all our baseball players in Vermont. Our program had really good numbers this year but there are a lot of programs out there struggling and I hope that this doesn’t affect the future of those programs. This is a tough one for our seniors I couldn’t feel any worse for them. Baseball is a mentally challenging game and these boys have had their toughest challenge yet. This was the last group of boys that I’ve coached since T-ball and we’re all going out feeling like we left with unfinished business.”
Hunter Palmieri, St. J baseball senior: “Baseball has been part of my life since I could walk. I’ve created so many great, meaningful memories, as well as learned so much from the sport. I am forever going to miss running out on the diamond field with my friends. But all great things must come to an end. It’s disappointing it had to end the way it did, but I understand the circumstances and importance of health/safety. I wish all spring sport athletes around the world could compete this year, however on the other side I respect the VPA’s decision.”
Chris Carr, Lyndon softball coach: “I have to give the VPA a ton of credit for hanging on as long as they did, that must have been a gut-wrenching decision to make and I can feel that pain. I do have mixed feelings on this but the decision that was made was the right thing to do. There are still uncertainties with this virus and the biggest thing is to keep all the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans safe and out of harm’s way. My heart is broken into a million pieces for all the kids that would be involved in spring sports but mostly the seniors. This would have been their last hurrah to go out on top. We all have to remember that life is bigger than any game. We will come back next year better and stronger and will be looking forward to seeing everyone on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.