LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute announced Thursday nine individual members and eight teams of the inaugural 2020 class to its newly-formed Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It is a tremendous thrill to announce Lyndon’s first hall of fame class,” said LI director of athletics and activities Eric Berry. “Our 10-member board met several times over the last few months poring over information, and we’re excited about the many candidates who are already eligible for next year’s class. This is a great way to recognize some of the best to have played on our athletic fields or surfaces!”
