H.S. Athletics: Lyndon’s Sanborn Named PCA Finalist

James Sanborn is in elite company.
The Lyndon Institute senior was named one of 15 finalists for a Positive Coaching Alliance New England Region scholarship.
PCA’s Triple-Impact Competitor® Scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who do sports right, making themselves, their teammates and the game better.
Sanborn plays baseball, basketball and volleyball and has earned the appreciation and respect of his coaches and teammates as an inspiring, empowering leader who makes a positive impact on those around him.
Vikings basketball coach Patrick Rainville says “James has inspired me to be a better coach and be a more poised leader during game situations. He is the most influential player I have coached.”
One of his teammates relates the story of how Sanborn inspired his team through a heated battle with a rival, and how, after a heart-breaking loss to a rival, Sanborn, just a junior, was the one player who was able to lift his teammates up literally off the floor and to be better people.
Sanborn himself says that through sports he learned not to seek perfection but to develop a positive mindset and have fun playing the game with his teammates.
