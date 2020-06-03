H.S. athletics: N.H. fall sports up in the air

Sports betting is legal in New Hampshire.
So we asked the states’ top elected official for odds on high school sports returning this fall.
His answer won’t thrill those whose spring seasons were already cut short.
“Fifty-fifty,” Gov. Chris Sununu predicted on Wednesday.
Two-and-a-half months before fall practice begin, it’s unclear if New Hampshire schools will have football, soccer, field hockey, golf or cross country in 2020.
The state has 1,422 current COVID-19 cases and there’s no telling when the state will relax social distance and gathering restrictions and allow high school sports to resume.
Never mind football, Sununu wasn’t sure if board games would be back by September.
“What are the odds the chess club come back?” he asked. “I know that sounds very different than football, but it’s an extra curricular activity where a lot of kids could be together in close contact. I think all of it has to be really assessed.”
Summer vacation hasn’t started but there are already signs the fall season is in trouble. Some communities have already expressed concern about high school sports and the potential for COVID-19 transmission during practices and games, Sununu said.
Those concerns have centered on sports with contact, those played indoors, and those with crowded locker rooms, Sununu said.
“I’ve already heard from certain communities that say they’re very hesitant, they’re looking to bring their students back into school, but they’re very hesitant about the pros and cons, and the issues surrounding certain sports,” he said.
For a glimpse of what might lie ahead, look to local ballfields.
New Hampshire recently allowed youth and amateur sports teams to hold limited, outdoor, non-contact practices with a maximum of 10 people.
Those sports must clear multiple hurdles before they are allowed to resume games with spectators, typically parents and family, Sununu said.
“Hopefully we’ll get to point where maybe we can allow some games,” Sununu said, adding, “it’s not just the sport itself but the management of the crowds. It’s very hard to allow the sport to happen but have no one come and watch.”
Lisbon athletic director Les Poore agreed with Sununu’s assessment that fall sports season was a coin flip.
“I don’t think it’s looking good,” he said. “I’m worried about it.”
For Poore, the decision comes down to safety.
The Panthers’ longtime boys soccer coach, he said he would be reluctant to send players into games under current conditions.
While the North Country has seen few cases, local teams would have to face opponents from harder-hit areas, which would raise the chance of exposure, he said.
“If I feel I’m putting a player in a safe environment, then let’s go for it. But even if there’s just [a handful of] cases in some communities, it’s not anything anyone wants to be a part of. The odds of something happening are slim but who wants to be the one to send kids onto the field and then one tests positive? Everybody has to proceed with a huge amount of caution at this point. Safety comes first.”
Even if fall sports are OK’d —by the governor, the NHIAA and the communities — there will be challenges.
One is eligibility.
Students who struggled with remote learning may not be available at the start of soccer season, Poore said.
“I’m sure I’ll be without a few players that I thought would be playing, because some kids checked out and didn’t to the work required,” he said. Some of those players likely would have passed if they attended school and were in contact with coaches and teachers, he added. “I was able to keep more track of them in school.”
The other challenge will be fitness.
Poore suggested the preseason be extended a week, to allow more time for practice and conditioning, to compensate for inactivity related to the stay-at-home order, social distance guidelines, and canceled activities. That would allow players to avoid injury and get up to speed, he said.
“If we only have two weeks of preseason this year, even though they’re young, that’ll be quick,” Poore said.
