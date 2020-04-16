H.S. athletics: NHIAA cancels spring sports season

New Hampshire will not have a high school spring sports season in 2020.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association delivered the news via press release Thursday afternoon. The decision comes on the same day Gov. Chris Sununu directed the state’s schools to continue remote learning and keep buildings closed through the end of the academic year because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“This decision was not made lightly given what athletics mean to the participants, parents, and communities across the state,” the NHIAA news release said. “While it was our hope to salvage some portion of the spring season, the fact that schools will not reopen their doors to students this year and the uncertainty surrounding when or if social distancing guidelines will be lifted has made us face the stark reality that playing high school sports this spring is simply not an option.
“Rather, our focus in these most uncertain times must be to do everything we can to protect people from the pandemic and not contribute to the numbers who fall victim to the disease.”
“It’s obviously a huge disappointment,” said Littleton baseball coach AJ Bray, who has led the Crusaders to four final fours, three state finals and two championships in his seven seasons. “I feel especially bad for the seniors. I understand why the decision had to be made but it’s still a tough pill to swallow. This will be the first time in the last 15 years I haven’t had a baseball team to coach at any level.”
On March 31, the NHIAA announced new dates to resume athletics — the first day of practice, May 4, and the first date to play games, May 13, in concert with the Governor’s mandate to extend online learning through the beginning of May.
On Thursday, student-athletes from across the state heard the bad news.
That included Littleton High School senior Quinton Eastman, a starting first baseman and a member of the 2018 Crusaders championship team.
“I think it’s tragic, just not for me, but for all the seniors looking forward to their last year,” he said. “It’s tragic that we have to go through this. But at the same time, I am not getting overly worked up because the situation is out of our hands and there is nothing we can do.”
Eastman was also on Littleton’s undefeated basketball team this winter. Its season was canceled just hours before the Crusaders were to play Newmarket for the Division IV title [the two squads were later announced as co-champions].
“I had some hope for a spring season,” Eastman said. “I was hopeful for at least just the playoffs or a shortened season.”
Now his high school sports career is over.
“I’ll just focus on finishing up school,” he said. “Hopefully we get some kind of graduation and I’ll be able to see all my classmates together again.”
The Vermont Principals’ Association on Tuesday announced it is sticking with its April 30 deadline to determine the fate of its spring high school season.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, as of Wednesday morning, 21 states have canceled spring seasons, 30 remain postponed/suspended.
“We recognize and share in the pain and heartbreak this decision will cause to all student-athletes this spring, particularly the seniors,” the NHIAA news release concluded. “Having said this, it is our sincere hope that the actions taken today, along with the Governor’s orders and DHHS guidelines designed to slow the spread of this global pandemic will enable schools to reopen this fall with face-to-face instruction and a full slate of athletic contests to be played and enjoyed by all.”
