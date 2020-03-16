H.S. athletics: NHIAA cancels tourneys; postpones spring season

Littleton senior Parker Briggs scores his 1,000th career point in a 77-31 win over Gorham on Monday night. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The top-ranked, unbeaten Littleton Crusaders basketball team won’t get a chance to play for the Division IV basketball title after all.

After suspending its remaining playoff schedule on Friday because of coronavirus concerns, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletics’ Association revealed Monday that its has canceled the remainder of the 2020 winter tournament season.

