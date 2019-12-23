LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute recently received a recent donation to its new girls lacrosse program from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). The donation totaled $1,650 and was made available through NVRH’s Community Health fund.

“A huge thank you to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital,” LI girls lacrosse coach Rebecca Lowe stated. “Not only will this generous gift support the development and growth of our program, but it will make a positive impact on the health and well-being of girls in our community.

