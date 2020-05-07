Empty locker rooms, empty bleachers, empty fields.
With sports on pause, it feels like the worst of times.
John Lenzini plans to make the best of it.
That’s the mindset of St. Johnsbury Academy’s new athletics director, who began his position full-time last Friday. The 45-year-old Lenzini will succeed current AD David McGinn when he retires June 30 after nine seasons leading the Hilltopper athletics program.
“I am not sure that there is a perfect person to deal with what we’re facing, but I have every confidence in John,” McGinn said. “The athletics program is in great hands.”
Lenzini, a co-owner of Schilling Beer Company in Littleton who worked at the Academy from 2006-14 as a class dean, chemistry teacher and varsity softball coach, was supposed to have a smooth transition into his first AD position. But life quickly changed with the coronavirus outbreak.
Lenzini is ready to meet the evolving situation head on, bringing with him an infectious optimism and strong leadership skills.
“John’s not afraid of a challenge,” McGinn said.
The Caledonian-Record spoke with Lenzini and McGinn about passing the AD torch during a pandemic — the pros, cons and challenges that lie ahead for one Vermont’s top athletics programs.
Lenzini’s right-hand man will be Ben Davis, the school’s new assistant athletics director and varsity basketball coach, who has been working at SJA since mid-April.
“Ben’s a fantastic guy with a lot of great ideas,” Lenzini said. “He’s going to do great things with the basketball program and seems to have a really great outlook on working with kids.”
McGinn is excited about his replacements.
“As someone who cares deeply about our programs, it’s great to have people of the quality of John and Ben coming in, and I believed that before the pandemic began, to influence our lives,” McGinn said. “Under the circumstances, as we move forward, and try to get back to a new normal, I know that John’s focus and his desires are to see the kids back competing at the earliest opportunity.”
The original plan was to have Lenzini and Davis learn the ropes this spring while McGinn kept his live-game, day-to-day responsibilities.
When the Vermont Principals’ Association announced last Thursday it was canceling the 2020 spring season, McGinn was left feeling like a member of the Class of 2020.
“Obviously it’s a very disappointing way to go out; you’re taking essentially all of the meat off the platter for an AD,” McGinn said.
“When the spring season was canceled on Thursday, and John came in on Friday, I’d be lying if it wasn’t an awkward feeling to suddenly realize that most of the work I could or should be doing, other than being an adviser, had pretty much come to a close. There is certainly no way I could have scripted this as a retirement plan.”
One silver lining is that without any games, Lenzini and Davis have considerably more time to learn the ropes.
“Something good to come out of these difficult circumstances is the opportunity for John and Ben to get their feet on the ground,” McGinn said. “John already knows the school and has a heart of a Hilltopper, but at the end of the day these are new roles for both of them.”
“In making the best of the situation,” Lenzini said, “I get more time to gain an understanding of the existing systems, see the Academy through a new lens and at a pace conducive to learning those systems.”
But without games, there’s no trial-by-fire experiences.
“I won’t get a chance to get down to the fields and observe spring sports, which is an opportunity I’ve never had because I was a varsity softball coach,” Lenzini said. “While that’s a missed opportunity, simply all I can do is make the best of the situation.”
For Lenzini, and the rest of the ADs around the state, the greatest challenges will come soon: summer activities and preparing for the fall sports season.
“John is a very thoughtful person, has a good business mind and is well prepared and well informed,” McGinn said. “Still, were in the midst of a pandemic, nobody has gone through this, so everything will be new.
“There will be a lot of education, much to learn, and we all share in the hope that we will be up and running in the fall.”
Lenzini is preparing for anything and everything.
“Not knowing what’s coming down the pike and not knowing what to anticipate and what will be on our plates in a month means we’ll have to plan for the best- and worst-case scenarios and everything in between,” Lenzini said. “Best-case scenario, we start to see COVID cases go down and have a relatively smooth transition into summer and fall.”
“We’ll start planning with hopes we can have programming and bolster it as restrictions ease.”
First up are the handfuls of summer camps, which are run through the St. J Recreation Department, but take place around the Academy campus and involve SJA students and faculty members.
Kamp Iwannahavfun and the volleyball camp are the first of the summer, beginning June 22.
“It’s just too soon to know, but we’re planning on having them as of now,” Lenzini said.
And what happens in the fall, if high school sports are still in doubt? Will the teams be able to get on buses together? Will schedules, already made in advance, have to be altered?
A lot will depend on what the state and VPA have to say as well.
“Flexibility and creativity is the name of the game,” Lenzini said. “And that’s for education in general. That’s the key. You have to think outside the box in how you can have meaningful interaction in learning activities and experiences, even if they don’t look like they traditionally look.”
Only time will tell what the future holds. For now, Lenzini is focused on settling in and setting the tone.
“We want to bring our athletes back safe and bring them back in the best physical shape, as well as the best mental and emotional shape,” Lenzini said. “We hope to see them on campus revved up to be students again. All of the kids are students first, but as I say that, I also believe that athletics are one of the most valuable and unparalleled learning arenas out there. At the end of the day, I am most excited for them to come back to school.”
