H.S. athletics: Spectator policies for North Country schools

The 2020 New Hampshire high school fall sports season kicked off last Friday and Saturday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While masks aren’t required for players competing in games, there are specific site requirements at each school. There are no caps for numbers of spectators in the state, but fans will be expected to wear masks, and/or social distance.
Athletics directors from schools in the North Country put together site requirements for each venue. They are listed below:
Berlin
1. All fans and spectators are required to wear masks or face coverings while on school grounds/or playing facilities as spectators. No entry will be allowed without a mask and or face coverings. All spectators are required to practice social distancing while attending sporting events.
2. All players will be required to wear masks and face coverings while in the bench area (during warmups and during game play). Athletes are expected to be wearing face coverings when arriving at facilities.
• a. Coaches are required to wear masks and face coverings when social distancing cannot be applied.
• b. No handshakes, no communal water, and practice adjustments to include social distancing at times when applicable.
3. School officials will screen athletes and coaches prior to home games and departing for away games for Covid-19 symptoms. This process requires documentation to be carried with the coach to games.
4. We will have hand washing stations will be located by each bench for the home and opposing teams. It is required when a player is removed from competition that they wash their hands before going to the bench area.
5. We will have markings behind each bench for the athletes to leave their bags and water (6 feet apart.)
6. Players on the bench will be required to be a minimum of 3 feet apart. There will be markings on each of the benches.
Canaan-Pittsburg
Facial coverings are required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators at all times. An exception is provided for participants in cross country running – both practice sessions and interscholastic meets/competitions – so long as physical distancing is maintained between individuals using staggered starts or other means.
At no time shall the total number of spectators exceed current limits on event size – currently 150 for outdoor events.
Colebrook
Fans are required to wear a mask unless they can fully socially distance (6 feet). Fans will not be allowed to be on the players sideline at any point.
Gorham
Fans are not required to wear masks or face coverings while outside at playing facilities as spectators. However, all spectators are asked to practice social distancing while attending sporting events.
Groveton
Fans are not required to wear masks or face coverings while outside at playing facilities as spectators. However, all spectators are asked to practice social distancing while attending sporting events. Spectators are not permitted inside the marked bench areas for the teams.
Lin-Wood
Fans are not required to wear masks or face coverings while outside at the games. All spectators are asked to practice social distancing. We are planning to have designated areas for the home team spectators and away team spectators.
Lisbon
Fans are not required to wear masks or face coverings while outside at playing facilities as spectators. However, all spectators are asked to practice social distancing while attending sporting events.
Littleton
Fans are not required to wear masks or face coverings while outside at playing facilities as spectators. However, all spectators are asked to practice social distancing while attending sporting events.
Profile
Masks are mandatory for all spectators upon entering school grounds.. Social distancing is required between individuals outside their immediate household.
White Mountains Regional
1. Masks or face coverings are required for all spectators during games. No entry allowed without face coverings.
2. We ask that fans do not attend if (self check): You have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days; Have traveled outside the area as per CDC guidelines within the past 14 days; You are experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever (100.4 F) or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches.
3. All spectators (family cohorts) are required to practice social distancing while attending sporting events.
4. Bleachers will not be provided at any of our athletic facilities.
5. No bathrooms available inside the school facilities for spectators of outside sporting events. Port-a-potties will be available for spectators for outside events.
6. This plan is fluid. At any time this can be changed to no fans if social distance guidelines are not being followed.
Woodsville
Fans are required to wear masks unless fully socially distanced (more than 6 feet), even at outdoor facilities. Fan bleachers are being removed. We are encouraging lawn chairs.
