ST. JOHNSBURY — David McGinn is going out on top.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s athletics director, retiring on June 30, was named the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association’s Division I AD of the Year.
The award, voted on by all ADs around the state, was announced in their virtual meeting Monday morning.
“It’s always an honor to have your peers recognize you and I am certainly grateful,” McGinn said.
McGinn has led the St. J athletics program for the last nine years. He spent 12 years as Thetford’s AD before heading up I-91 to the Northeast Kingdom.
It’s his first AD of the Year honor.
“As noted, my entire professional life has been associated and connected with education and athletics in Vermont,” McGinn said. “I hope I have been a good steward doing the work that has been asked of me within the communities I’ve been in.”
McGinn was also the St. J basketball coach for the past five seasons, leading the team to back-to-back D-I championship games. The Hilltoppers seized the title in 2019, their first since 1997.
John Lenzini will succeed McGinn as the school’s new AD, while assistant AD Ben Davis will take charge of the basketball program.
Hartford’s Jeff Moreno, meanwhile, was the AD of the Year in Division II. The D-III victor was BFA-Fairfax’s Geri Witalec-Krupa and Twin Valley’s Buddy Hayford claimed the D-IV prize.
Witalec also won the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Vermont State Award of Merit, while Essex legend Melba Masse earned the NIAA Vermont Distinguished Service Award.
