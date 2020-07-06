St. J Academy’s all-time leading scorer added a final tally to her standout high school lacrosse career.
Lilly Leach was named Vermont’s 2020 Jackie Pitts Award winner, a top honor handed out by US Lacrosse on Friday.
The award recognizes one senior from each geographic area around the country who goes ‘above and beyond’ in service to his/her team, school and community. This year, 32 boys (Bob Scott Award) and 33 girls (Jackie Pitts) were recognized for their efforts on and off the field.
“I’m so honored to receive this award,” said Leach, who graduated from SJA in early June and is the first Hilltopper to earn this distinction. “To even have been nominated alongside so many talented girls in Vermont is so amazing, and I feel very humble to be recognized for something I love so much.”
Jackie Pitts was a player, coach, educator, camp director, administrator and international pioneer for women’s lacrosse. She is a the former coach of the U.S. Women’s lacrosse team.
Leach left her own mark at St. J, despite missing out on her senior season because of COVID-19.
The Record’s two-time reigning Lacrosse Player of the Year, Leach was one of Vermont’s top athletes who also excelled in indoor track and soccer.
A center midfielder with standout speed and skill, the perennial All-State player collected 64 goals and 23 assists in 2019. She exits the Northeast Kingdom with 171 career goals in three seasons, surpassing 100 goals during her sophomore campaign.
After reaching the Vermont Division II state final in 2019, Leach and SJA had nine returning starters and were poised to hunt down the program’s first championship before the coronavirus wiped away the 2020 season.
“Lilly is a model of sportsmanship for her team, always keeping her cool and never giving up,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “Lilly was a great player as a freshman but evolved as a player and a person over her four years in high school. She is so passionate about lacrosse and is a great competitor.”
Leach is headed to play for coach Katie Conover at Division II Stonehill College (Easton, Mass.) in the fall. The Skyhawks were picked seventh out of 14 teams in the 2020 preseason Northeast-10 Conference poll.
“I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve gotten to play lacrosse with Tom Turek and the feeder program, my club coaches at Echo, my high school coaches: Tom Forster, Tim Tierney and Rebecca Lowe, and everyone else I’ve ever looked up to. I’ve had a lot of help to get to today and it means an incredible amount to have been chosen for this.”
A national honor society student in high school, Leach will pursue biology and pre-veterinary studies in college. She is currently working with area youth during St. J Recreation’s four-week long girls lacrosse summer program.
“Even more I hope this award brings even further recognition to lacrosse in our area of Vermont,” Leach said.
