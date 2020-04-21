Lyndon’s David Stevens and Sage Gosselin, along with North Country’s Grace Giroux were among the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association scholarship winners for the 2019-20 season.
The VBCA’s annual all-star showcase, featuring senior games and a day of awards scheduled for March 21 in Windsor, was canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis. The scholarship fund this year, with no event earnings, came from game sponsors and a golf scramble hosted by Mill River coach Jack Rogers.
Nominated by their coaches, the VBCA scholarship committee selects the winners. Over the years, the VBCA has awarded over $145,000 to deserving student/athletes to help with their continuing education.
Gosselin, a senior forward for the Vikings, earned the “Stretch” Gillam Scholarship. A high-energy player, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.9 assists per game this winter.
According to the VBCA, Robert “Stretch” Gillam coached basketball for almost 60 years in this area, winning over 600 games and was later inducted into the VBCA Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. The award is given to a player that has a passion for defense, loves the game and is a good team player.
Giroux, a senior guard for the Falcons, claimed the Tristan Southworth Scholarship.
The award is given in memory of Southworth, the former Hazen Union graduate who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2010 and was later awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery in service to his country. According to the VBCA, Tristan exemplified what sports are all about. He was an intense competitor who always deflected praise to teammates and obsessively protected the feelings of those less gifted than him. Tristan did it all with a sharp wit and a general thoughtfulness. The award goes to a player who also represents their school and community with distinction.
Giroux, a standout leader and role model for the Falcons, averaged 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game in her final hoops season. “Grace is the type of player any coach would love to have,” NCU coach Christiane Brown said in March. “She makes everyone around her better.”
Stevens, the Vikings’ starting shooting guard who earned All-Capital honorable mention, averaged 9.0 points and led the team in 3-point FG percentage at 40%.
“I am really proud of all the guys in our program, but obviously David and Sage,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “They are high-character guys that really have put in the time in so many ways, on the court, in the community and in the classroom. I am really happy for them. It’s well-deserved.”
Other scholarship winners include Sophie Hatch, Vergennes; Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven; Chloe Johnston, Mt. Abraham; Hailey Perham, Springfield; Carter Pelzel, U-32; Megan Buckley, BFA-St. Albans; Jae Greineder, Black River; Rachael Rooney, Brattleboro.
