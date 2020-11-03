H.S. Athletics: Vermont Gives Go-Ahead On Winter Sports, Without Wrestling, Track And Spectators

The winter just got a little warmer.
High school sports in Vermont are on for the 2020-21 winter season, it was announced Tuesday in a press briefing by Julie Moore, secretary of the agency of natural resources.
While basketball, hockey, downhill skiing, snowboarding, bowling, competitive cheer, dance and gymnastics were given the OK, there will be no wrestling or indoor track and field, the state citing it could not offer those sports safely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also, there will be no vocalizing from cheer squads during practice or competition.
Spectators will not be allowed at any indoor events.
“We recognize this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams, but minimizing the number of people present is essential to appropriately manage the risk associated with indoor sports events,” Moore said.
Other key points:
• Practices can start on or after Nov. 30. Games can begin on Jan. 11, the six-week buffer allowing the health department to monitor and adjust if things turn south.
• Masks wills be required for all, including officials.
• Socializing around games and team activities is strongly discouraged.
• Any student-athletes or adults diagnosed with COVID-19 may not return to play until they are asymptomatic for at least 14 days and cleared by their doctor.
As for interscholastic competition in basketball and hockey: teams are limited to no more than two games in any seven-day period and must allow a minimum of at least three days between competitions.
Gymnasts are excluded from the mask requirement when they are participating in an activity that requires them to be inverted because a facial covering could affect their field of vision.
It was unclear on Tuesday if media members will be allowed to cover indoor events at schools or rinks, according to the Burlington Free Press.
According to the guidance, “only key personnel — players, coaches, officials, time and scorekeepers and person(s) providing a live video stream” — have access to attend school-sponsored, indoor events.
When asked if that included working media, Moore could not confirm either way but said she would provide a follow-up at a later time.
During the fall, media members have covered outdoor events, and have not been counted among the spectator count. The 150-person limit on spectators remains in effect for outdoor sports this winter.
Some schools have already begun making plans to stream games in their gyms. South Burlington athletic director Mike Jabour posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday that they will install two high-definition cameras in their gym after entering into an agreement with the NFHS network.
