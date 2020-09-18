H.S. athletics: Vermont says no games next week

The waiting game continues for Vermont high school athletics.
Vermont Principals’ Association associate executive director Bob Johnson confirmed in an email to media Friday morning the state will remain in Step 2 and regular-season games will not begin on Monday as scheduled.
“By now, many you have heard that we will not be moving from Step 2 to Step 3 for next week (September 21-27),” Johnson wrote in an email. “This was announced in a Superintendent’s meeting yesterday with the Secretary of Education. As a result, there will be no games for next week.
“We are uncertain as to when a possible decision will be made for the week beginning September 28th, but once we know something, we will let you know.”
Under the state’s guidance, schools must be in Step 3 for sports teams to begin interscholastic competition for the fall season. Student-athletes began practice on Sept. 8, the first day of school. Sept. 21 was the forecast date the VPA believed the state would move from Step 2 to 3.
The announcement largely affects southern Vermont schools, which had games slated for Monday. On the last day in August, the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference (NVAC), which oversees roughly 40 schools, announced it was pushing back league events until the final week of September for soccer, field hockey and volleyball.
Nonetheless, there were a few local Vermont games scheduled for next week, including a Montpelier at North Country boys soccer game slated for Wednesday, a North Country at Lyndon field hockey clash set for Thursday and the Lyndon-North Country 7-on-7 football opener on Saturday, Sept. 26.
