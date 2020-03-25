H.S. athletics: VPA pushes back start date for spring sports

The Vermont Principals' Association on Tuesday delayed the start of spring sports to April 15. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott asked all Vermonters to stay home until at least April 15 in response to the widening COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, the Vermont Principals’ Association followed suit, delaying the start date of spring sports until that same date.

It’s the second time the VPA pushed back the beginning of the season, originally postponing the start date to April 6. But it also leaves a semblance of hope as the season has yet to be canceled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.