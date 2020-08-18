H.S. athletics: VPA sets fall championship dates

The Vermont Principals’ Association set a tentative schedule for its Vermont fall high school sports championships during a virtual media day on Tuesday morning.
While providing small updates for some fall sports during the hour-long Zoom call, the VPA also said individual committees are still working to finalize sports guidance and gameplay details that should be ready in the coming weeks.
As previously announced, Sept. 8 is the first day for high school practice. Games can begin within two weeks.
“Hopefully, if everything goes right, we could potentially start games on (Sept.) 19th or the 21st,” said Bob Johnson, the VPA’s associate executive director. “The big caveat is that this can change at any time and it comes down to what happens at the beginning of the school year.”
Cross country
The cross-country committee is still ironing out details about how to run meets, including staggering starts, but large meets have already been canceled, including the Woods Trail Run.
The number of races required for runners to qualify for the state meet will drop from four to three.
The state meet will be held Oct. 31 at Thetford Academy.
Golf
The girls state championship will be held Oct. 6 at the Links at Essex while the boys event will be Oct. 7 at Country Club of Barre. Qualifying tournaments will be held Oct. 1 at Neshobe (Division I) and Woodstock (D-II).
Because of the shortened season, scores from team practice rounds can be counted as qualifying rounds for championship events. The VPA will also ask courses to allow fivesomes, to minimize intermingling of teams and schools. Teammates grouped together would be monitored by opposing coaches.
Players will be expected to have a mask on hand, but will only need to wear them if social distancing can not be maintained.
Football
A plan on a 7-on-7 touch season is expected to be finalized Thursday, along with a football guide that will outline the details of game play (and how offensive and defensive lineman will be incorporated into gamedays, among other things).
Football state championships are still to be determined.
Field hockey and soccer
Field hockey state championships will be played on Oct. 31 at locations to be determined. If college turf facilities remain unavailable for semifinals and finals, high school sites will be used.
Soccer championships, meanwhile, will be played Nov. 7. Locations are also to be determined, but on turf fields, if possible.
Soccer and field hockey programs were advised to pick up their schedule from where it stands when game play begins Sept. 19. The field hockey season is slated to end Oct. 17 and soccer on Oct. 24.
Teams can hope to play 10 or 11 games of a regular 14-game schedule, Johnson said.
If programs need to rework schedules to play more local competition and also to reduce travel and exposure, that’s fine too, Johnson said.
Bass fishing
Bass fishing championships will be held Oct. 3 at a site to be announced on Lake Champlain.
Boys and girls volleyball
Decision is pending.
Elsewhere
Asked if there was a marker where sports could be completely shut down, VPA executive director Jay Nichols responded: “There is no official marker. The Department of Health will make that decision. If they shut schools down that would mean sports would be shut down as well.”
“If the state ever comes down to Step 1, then sports are done immediately, Johnson said.
Oct. 15 is still the set date for guidance documents on basketball and hockey. Basketball could be moved to a later starting date, such as Jan. 1, Johnson said.
“Doctors have expressed as much concern about hockey and basketball as tackle football,” Johnson said.
Some other news from the VPA:
New athletic directors around Vt.
John Lenzini, St. Johnsbury
Jim Hubbard, Richford
Anthony Sorrentino, Enosburg
Mike Olson, Long Trail
Quaron Pinckney, Burlington SD (was AD at Woodstock)
Gabriella Silva, Craftsbury
Cooperative teams for the 2020-21 season
Football
Burlington/South Burlington
Mt. Abe/Vergennes
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
U-32/Harwood
Baseball
Stowe/Peoples
Softball
Stowe/Peoples
Northfield/Montpelier
Girls hockey
Stowe/Peoples
North Country/Lyndon
Harwood/Northfield/Randolph
Burlington/Colchester
U32/Montpelier
Boys Hockey
North Country/Lyndon
Stowe/Peoples
U-32/Montpelier
Girls Soccer
Craftsbury/Hazen
Williamstown/Northfield
Cabot/Twinfield
Boys Soccer
Cabot/Twinfield
Williamstown/Northfield
Boys Golf
Northfield/Randolph
Boys/Girls XC
Cabot/Twinfield
