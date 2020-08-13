Timeout.
White Mountains Regional High School could sit out the fall sports season because of COVID-19 concerns.
The SAU 36 school board on Tuesday voted to place sports in NHIAA Phase Two to open the school year. Phase Two limits teams to practice.
The decision impacts the Spartans’ cross country, field hockey, golf and soccer teams.
At issue was health and consistency.
School board member Herb Randall said the SAU 36 reopening plan — which includes strict safety measures and mandates masks and social distancing — would be undermined by interscholastic athletic competition.
“It really seems like there’s this disconnect between what we’re talking about doing in the schools, in the classrooms, and the athletic program,” said Randall.
The decision is not final.
Once school is in session, WMR athletic director Kerry Brady can petition the school board to authorize sports for NHIAA Phase Three, which allows for interscholastic competition.
The Spartans would not be penalized for missing time this season. The NHIAA will hold open tournaments with no minimum game requirements. Every team will qualify for the playoffs, even if they don’t play a single regular-season game.
The school board placed high school sports in Phase Two through an amendment to the White Mountains Regional School District 2020-2021 Return To School Plan. The amendment was proposed by Randall and approved 4-1 with James Brady voting against.
The amendment aligns with health and safety protocols in the school reopening plan, which passed unanimously, and calls for SAU 36 schools (White Mountains Regional, Lancaster, Whitefield) to open in a hybrid model.
“I think we all appreciate how important physical activity is. Sports keeps a lot of our kids motivated and engaged in school, we get that. It’s being sure it’s part of a balanced plan and a whole effort and aligned with other aspects of the total plan,” Randall said.
During marathon meetings on Monday and Tuesday, school board members raised equity issues, noting that other co-curricular activities like theater and music were not being given the same considerations as sports.
“It’s really wonderful to hear that the athletic community has pulled together a plan that meets the needs of the athletic community, but that is not the majority of our students,” said school board member Kristen Van Bergen. “We need to think very, very carefully about equity as the plan rolls out.”
Under the NHIAA plan teams can begin practice on Sept. 8 and begin competition later in the month. There are separate first game dates for low-, medium- and high-risk sports.
If the fall season does not move forward, Brady expressed concern that local athletes would play for non-school teams, including club programs in areas with higher COVID infection rates.
In club sports, those student-athletes would not be subject to NHIAA rules, would practice and compete with students from across the state, and could pose more risk to the North Country, Brady said.
Some soccer players have already shown interest in playing for Seacoast United located near Portsmouth, she said.
Said Brady, “If we don’t do something these kids will go to the seacoast to play sports, they will go to the lakes region to play sports, they will find every opportunity that they can find to play.”
During preliminary discussions Mike Curtis, White Mountains Regional assistant principal and boys basketball coach, suggested a regional schedule against nearby opponents Littleton, Gorham and Groveton to limit COVID risks.
He also noted that sports offered more than physical and mental health. That aspect of high school athletics shouldn’t be overlooked when the school board reconsiders interscholastic competition later this fall, he said.
“We all know all the different things besides kicking a soccer ball that kids get out of being part of a team,” Curtis said. “If you think about it we’ve gone to that collaborative [education] model in the classroom. But kids have learned on athletic teams for years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.