HARDWICK — Tyler Rivard belted a home run and four runs scored and Owen Skorstad was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs as Hazen took down Lake Region, 12-6, in Vermont high school baseball action on Thursday night.
Andrew Menard went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for the Wildcats, which scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings.
Lyle Rooney earned the win on the mound, lasting 4 2/3 innings, giving up six runs and striking out seven.
Shane Stevens absorbed the loss for Lake Region (2 1/3 innings, nine runs, four Ks).
Jonathan Gilcris was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Johnny Piers had two RBIs and Gabe Gardner added a double.
Hazen (5-0) visits Lamoille and Lake Region (0-5) welcomes U-32, both on Saturday.
LYNDON 15, OXBOW 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, Austin Wheeler dealt a complete game, five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 batters and walking two as the Vikings cruised past the Olympians.
Ethan Lussier (two doubles) and Cam Berry both had it going at the plate, posting 4-for-4 days with three RBIs apiece. Wyatt Mason (3-for-4, double, triple) and Wheeler (2-for-4, double) knocked in three runs as well.
Lyndon (5-1) visits North Country on Saturday.
ST. JOHNSBURY 6, RICE 2: In South Burlington, Cage Thompson went the distance, scattering five hits and allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out five in the Hilltoppers’ road victory.
St. Johnsbury led 2-1 before scoring three in the top of the fourth, fueled by Taishiro Yamaoka’s two-run double.
Rex Hauser (two RBIs) and Will Eaton each pieced together two-hit days for SJA.
Evan Havreluk was 2-for-3 with a double for CVU. Kaiden Quinn threw 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, allowing five runs, four walks and three hits in the loss.
St. Johnsbury (3-4) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 14, RANDOLPH 4: In Newport, Joe Leblanc went 3-for-4 with a double and winning pitcher Ben West struck out seven to lead the Falcons to victory.
West went four innings, allowing two runs and five walks. Kaden Jones picked up the save, while pitching two innings of relief.
Jones also added two hits at the plate.
North Country (3-3) looks to avenge a one-run loss from earlier this season when Lyndon visits on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 39, WILLIAMSTOWN 0 (5): In Williamstown, Brody Kingsbury (double, three runs, two RBIs) had a five-hit day while Evan Dennis (3-for-6, home run, five runs, six RBIs) and Kris Fennimore (2-for-2, four runs, two RBIs) had big days at the plate and teamed up to throw a perfect game on the mound in the Bucks’ blowout.
Blue Mountain hung 20 runs in the second inning and 12 in the fifth.
Fennimore went three innings with eight Ks and Dennis struck out six — the duo retiring all but one of the Blue Devil batters by strikeout.
Ricky Fennimore (4-for-5, two doubles, five runs, three RBIs), Kason Blood (two doubles, five runs, RBI), Cam Roy (double, three runs, two RBIs), Hayden Carle (double, five runs) and Keegan Frigon (double, three runs, three RBIs) all got in on the action for a Blue Mountain team that recorded 29 hits and forced eight Williamstown errors.
BMU (9-0) is at Northfield on Saturday.
PEOPLES 8, DANVILLE 1: In Morrisville, Chandler Follensbee tossed a complete game with eight Ks as the Wolves topped the Bears.
Meles Gouge was 2-for-3 with a stolen base for Danville. Sebastian Eldred (run) and Denver Lindstrom each had a hit.
Danville (1-5) has Richford at home on Saturday.
WOODSVILLE 16, MOULTONBOROUGH 2 (5): In Moultonborough, Cam Davidson belted a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs and Jayden Greene had a double, run and three RBIs to power the Engineers to victory.
Woodsville scored in each inning, leading 8-0 after two and scoring five in the fifth.
Mike Hogan added a pair of doubles as part of his three-hit day, which included three runs and an RBI. Jackson Horne (two hits, two runs, RBI), Jack Boudreault (two runs, two RBIs) and Jacob Putnam (three runs) contributed as well.
Four Engineer pitchers saw time on the mound, with Horne (three Ks) tossing two innings of one-hit ball. Boudreault, Putnam and Ethan Fenn each threw an inning, combining for four strikeouts and one hit.
Woodsville (5-2) welcomes White Mountains on Monday.
LITTLETON 4, GORHAM 3 (8): In Gorham, Reece Cook (five innings, four Ks) and JP Perez (three Ks) combined to allow just three hits over eight innings as the Crusaders outlasted the Huskies in extras.
Cam Cook had a double and RBI and Ross Kelly scored twice.
“Both teams were rusty,” Littleton coach AJ Bray said. “Because of the weather we hadn’t been on a baseball field since last Friday and this was Gorham’s first game in two weeks. Pitching dominated most of this game.”
Littleton (8-0) stays on the road for a date with Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
