H.S. Basketball Area Scoring Leaders: Through March 6

Second-seeded Colebrook downs No. 1 Groveton to claim the Division IV girls basketball title at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday, March 5, 2023. It was the Mohawks’ second title in four years. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
As the high school hoops season nears its end, a mixed batch of returners and newcomers have solidified themselves as high-caliber scorers and playmakers for their respective teams. From knockdown shooters to slashers to punishers in the paint, the Caledonian-Record’s coverage area of 14 schools is filled with local talent on the hardwood.
The CR represents seven schools apiece from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Woodsville, Profile, Colebrook, Groveton and Lisbon).
2022-23 Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders (Through March 6):
Name, School Points Per Game
Josh Robie, Profile 26.9
Tyler Rivard, Hazen 24.7
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon 22.4
Alex Leslie, Profile 20.2
Andrew Joncas, Danville 20.1
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain 20.0
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook 19.4
Kayden Hoskins, Littleton 18.9
Harry Geng, St. Johnsbury 16.5
Cooper Brueck, North Country 16.4
Cam Davidson, Woodsville 15.9
Landon Kingsbury, Woodsville 15.6
Christian Young, Danville 14.6
Carmichael Lopez, Littleton 14.2
Avery Woodburn, White Mountains 14.2
Keenen Hurlbert, Colebrook 13.0
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook 12.8
Ben Wheelock, Groveton 12.0
Haidin Chilafoux, North Country 11.6
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain 11.5
Rex Hauser, St. Johnsbury 11.3
Xavier Hill, Hazen 11.0
Jorden Driver, North Country 10.7
Brendan Moodie, Hazen 10.5
Ethan Lussier, Lyndon 10.5
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville 10.4
Grady Hadlock, Littleton 10.0
2022-23 Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders (Through March 6):
