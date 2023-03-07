H.S. Basketball Area Scoring Leaders: Through March 6
Second-seeded Colebrook downs No. 1 Groveton to claim the Division IV girls basketball title at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday, March 5, 2023. It was the Mohawks’ second title in four years. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

As the high school hoops season nears its end, a mixed batch of returners and newcomers have solidified themselves as high-caliber scorers and playmakers for their respective teams. From knockdown shooters to slashers to punishers in the paint, the Caledonian-Record’s coverage area of 14 schools is filled with local talent on the hardwood.

The CR represents seven schools apiece from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Woodsville, Profile, Colebrook, Groveton and Lisbon).

