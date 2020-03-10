LITTLETON — The Littleton Crusaders came in first place in the preliminary round of the New Hampshire high school cheerleading championships Sunday at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, and are in the top spot going into Thursday’s Division III finals.
Formerly known statewide for its six-year streak as state champions from 2009-14, Littleton has finished in the top three the last three years after taking two years off to let let the program recycle after losing nine seniors following the 2014 season. The Crusaders were D-III runners-up last year.
