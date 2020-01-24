H.S. cheerleading: Before retains title, Vikings second at Top Gun Competition

The Lyndon Institute cheer team, performing a variety of advanced stunts, took second place at the Top Gun Competition at the Academy Cheer Challenge in St. Albans on Jan. 17. Vikings junior Julia Before, meanwhile, retained her title as Top Gun Champion in jumps and tumbling for the third year in a row.
