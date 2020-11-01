THETFORD — Evan Thornton-Sherman finished runner-up and the St. Johnsbury boys grabbed second place, while Merrick Hemond took fourth to lead the Hilltopper girls to a third-place finish at the 2020 Vermont high school state cross-country running championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Thornton-Sherman was 26 seconds back of winner Brady Martisus, who finished in a blazing 16 minutes, 24 seconds.
“It’s never disappointing to be up that high,” said Hilltopper boys coach Chip Langmaid. “Every knew it would come down to those two. Brady ran a great race.”
The Champlain Valley boys claimed its second-straight title, edging runner-up St. J by 15 points.
Hale Boyden took a fifth-place finish (17:35) and Braden Anthes was 14th to pace the Hilltoppers.
“Hale had a great race and top 5 is a huge step from last year,” Langmaid said.
Gabe Hatch, St. J’s No. 3/4 runner was among the top 15 runners when he fell midway through the race. He hobbled to a 38th place finish.
James Cilwik of North Country turned in a seventh-place finish in D-I (17:49).
Hemond, meanwhile, was strong in her final state meet, leading the pack for part of the race. She finished in 20:27, three spots back of back-to-back champion Alicia Veronneau of CVU (20:03). Verroneau came from behind to beat Burlington’s Rebecca Cunningham on the final stretch.
The CVU girls won their 12th straight team crown.
Isabella Bostic grabbed a top-10 finish, taking ninth in 20:44 to help St. J.
Andrzej Prince finished 15th to lead the Lyndon boys to a sixth-place finish in D-II.
A pair of Danville runners grabbed top-10 finishes in D-III. Peter Searls was sixth and Pascal Deppisch was eighth.
In the D-III girls race, Cassanda Royer was 13th to lead Hazen to a fourth-place finish. Erica Thaler was 15th as Lake Region’s top runner and Katie McAlenney led Danville in 14th.
The Vermont Meet of Champions is slated for Saturday at BFA-St. Albans at 1:30. The top 60 individual runners and top 15 teams boys and girls will be there. There is no New England meet this fall.
——
2020 VT. STATE XC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Thetford Academy
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
DIVISION I GIRLS
Teams Scores: Champlain Valley 38, Burlington 80, St. Johnsbury 81, Essex 101, BFA-St. Albans 107, South Burlington 123, Mount Mansfield 180, Colchester 245, Mount Anthony 267, Rutland 284, North Country 333
Top 10: 1. Alicia Veronneau, CVU 20:03; 2. Rebecca Cunningham, BHS 20:05; 3. Scarlet Stimson, EHS; 4. Merrick Hemond, SJA 20:27; 5. Jasmine Nails, CVU; 6. Natalie Preston, EHS; 7. Holly Margulius, SBHS; 8. Alice Larson, CVU; 9. Isabella Bostic, SJA 20:44; 10. Loghan Hughes, BFA.
LOCALS
St. Johnsbury
2. Hemond; 9. Bostic; 20. Peggy Fischer, 22:04; 22. Aine Fannon 22:08; 26. Siri Jolliffe 22:23; 34. Adele Bernier 22:31.
North Country
62. Thankful Cilwik, 27:37; 63. Alexandra Michael, 28:46; 67. Ginny Mahoney, 29:30; 70. Alexis Derouchie, 34:04; 71. Haley Goff, 35:09
——
DIVISION I BOYS
Team scores: Champlain Valley 49, St. Johnsbury 63, Essex 98, BFA-St. Albans 105, Burlington 118, South Burlington 161, Mount Mansfield 182, Rutland 200, Colchester 224, North Country 244, Mount Anthony 335
Top 10: 1. Brady Martisus, EHS 16:24; 2. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJA 16:50; 3. Caleb Nye, CVU; 4. Ethan Mashtare, BFA; 5. Hale Boyden, SJA, 17:35; 6. Declan Kervick, BHS; 7. James Cilwik, NCU, 17:49 ; 8. Matthew Ireland, CVU; 9. Thomas Buckley, CHS; 10. Calvin Storms, BFA.
LOCALS
St. Johnsbury
2. Thornton-Sherman; 5. Boyden; 14. Braden Anthes, 18:10; 20. Nathan Lenzini, 18:30; 22. Luke Chadderdon, 18:37; 36. Mason Davis 19:16; 38. Gabe Hatch 19:17
North Country
7. Cilwik; 33. Josiah Kocis, 19:08; 60. Josh Kosic 20:47; 69. Liam Beatty, 22:12; 75. Paul Petzoldt, 34:40
——
DIVISION II GIRLS
Team scores: U-32 29, Harwood 42, Burr and Burton 104, Middlebury 106, Lamoille 114, Missisquoi 173, Woodstock 184, Montpelier 192
Top 10: 1. Ava Thurston, Harw 19:41; 2. Maggie McGee, Lam 20:32; 3. May Lamb, U-32; 4. Julia Thurston, Harw; 5. Amy Felice, U-32; 6. Shams Ferver, U-32; 7. Addy Budliger, U-32; 8. Lana Page, U-32; 9. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32; 10. Britta Zetterstrom, Harw.
LOCALS
Lyndon
57. Alexis Gervais, 27:36; 58. Una Colby 27:38
——
DIVISION II BOYS
Team scores: U-32 15, Spaulding 102, Harwood 105, Middlebury 119, Vergennes 150, Lyndon 169, Lamoille 189, Woodstock 291, Montpelier 219, Burr and Burton 255, Mount Abraham 265, Hartford 338, Milton 352, Missisquoi 384
Top 10: 1. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32 17:18; 2. Ollie Hansen, U-32 17:21; 3. Patrick Cioffi, U-32; 4. Austin Beard, U-32; 5. Carson Beard, U-32; 6. Leo Cioffi, U-32; 7. Jed Kurts, U-32; 8. Taite Magoon, Spa; 9. Gabe Praamsma, Verg; 10. Carlton Cummiskey, Harw.
LOCALS
Lyndon
15. Andrzej Prince, 18:59; 23. Gabriel Cole, 19:33; 32. Aiden Bogie, 20:00; 41. Holden Middleton 20:34; 61. Brady Gervais, 21:49; 79. Kace Colby 23:24; 87. Talan Carpenter 24:43
——
DIVISION III GIRLS
Team scores: Bellows Falls 27, Thetford 33, Northfield/Williamstown 73, Hazen 87, Rice 89, Otter Valley 109, Lake Region 120, Danville 121, BFA-Fairfax 124
Top 10: 1. Abby Broadley, BF 19:44; 2. Emily Bloom, Rice 19:49; 3. Madelyn Durkee, TA; 4. Anitia Miller, WRV; 5. Camille Bolduc, Craft; 6. Stephanie Ager, BF; 7. Rachel Horner-Richardson, MVC; 8. Annika Heintz, MR; 9. Mei Elander, Enos; 10. Victoria Bassette, BF.
LOCALS
Hazen
13. Cassandra Royer, 23:06; 20. Jessica Royer, 24:45; 44. Ella Considine28:37; 46. Mary Jane McKenzie, 28:42
Lake Region
15. Erica Thaler, 23:49; 42. Nevaeh Maskell, 27:44; 50. Morgan Barrup, 30:10; 61. Isabella Groff, 34:12
Danville
14. Katie McAlenney, 23:31; 38. Lilley Anderson, 27:30; 53. Laci Sandvil, 30:29; 63. Zoe Corey, 36:10
Blue Mountain
57. Kimberly Grant, 31:47; 59. Mackenzie Carle, 31:50
——
DIVISION III BOYS
Team scores: Craftsbury 15, Stowe 38, Thetford 84, BFA-Fairfax 108, Otter Valley 110, Danville 117, Lake Region 123, Rice 130, White River Valley 132, Northfield/Williamstown 147, Blue Mountain 184, Poultney 258
Top 10: 1. Cormac Leahy, Craft 17:17; 2. Charlie Krebs, Craft 18:14; 3. John Lackey, Stowe; 4. Joel Roberts, MVC; 5. John Viens, Rich; 6. Peter Searls, Dan, 19:07; 7. Alexander Califano, Craft; 8. Pascal Deppisch, Dan, 19:20; 9. Orion Cenkl, Craft; 10. Jack Lund, Stowe.
LOCALS
Danville
6. Searls; 8. Deppsich, 19:20; 59. Aiden Stillson, 23:29; 67. Noah Roos 24:24; 68. Holden Ste. Croix 25:14; 75. Cooper Anderson 26:33
Lake Region
13. Cole Alexander, 19:43; 38. Liam Lahar, 21:37; 45. Eric Edlund, 22:12; 47. Thomas Hinton 22:14; 64. Schuyler Butterfield, 24:17; 66. Governor Robb, 24:23; 92. Jeremiah Dunleavy, 37:40
Blue Mountain
15. William Heywood, 19:58; 60. Hayden Carle, 23:30; 65. Jacob Schilke, 24:19; 79. Andrew Hoang, 28:29
