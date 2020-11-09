H.S. Cross-Country Running: St. J Third At Vermont MOC

ST. ALBANS — Evan Thornton-Sherman ran to seventh place, leading St. Johnsbury to a third-place team finish in boys competition at the Vermont Meet of Champions on Saturday at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
The top 60 boys and girls runners from last weekend’s state championships earned an invite. The annual New England championships were canceled because of coronavirus.
Thornton-Sherman finished in 16 minutes, 47 seconds, well back of winner and Division I state champion Brady Martisus of Essex (16:03).
Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy was runner-up (16:29) while James Cilwick of North Country snatched 12th (17:04).
U-32 was the boys winner with 36 points, ahead of runner-up Champlain Valley (97) and St. J (108). Harwood won the girls race with 78 points, edging CVU (87) and U-32 (90). The St. J girls, third in the D-I state meet, did not compete.
Bellows Falls’ Abigail Broadley (18:43) edged Harwood’s Ava Thurston (18:52) for the individual girls win.
The Hilltoppers other boys scoring runners included Braden Anthes (24th, 17:24), Hale Boyden (27th, 17:29), Nathan Lenzini (34th, 17:42) and Luke Chadderdon (36th, 17:52).
Senior Andrzej Prince was Lyndon’s lone runner, taking 28th in 17:33. Peter Searls of Danville was 58th in 18:45.
“It was a good way to wrap up the season,” said St. J boys coach Chip Langmaid. “We were fairly inexperienced and didn’t get a chance to run a full season. We went from fifth last year to second in D-I and third overall. That’s a big step.”
St. J will graduate Gabe Hatch, Luke Chadderdon and Mason Davis. The Hilltoppers will return four of their top runners in Thornton-Sherman, Boyden, Anthes and Lenzini next season.
