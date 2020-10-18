CRAFTSBURY — Statement Saturday.
Junior Evan Thornton-Sherman and senior Merrick Hemond motored to individual titles and the St. J Academy boys and girls cross-country running teams knocked off powerhouse U-32 to sweep the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference Mountain Division Championships on Saturday morning.
The racers competed in a team-trial format with zero spectators at the muddy, wet Craftsbury Outdoor Center — the course layout altered since most of the athletes had last run on it.
The Academy boys, behind the 1-2 finish from Thornton-Sherman and Hale Boyden, edged the Raiders 33-39. It was the their first NVAC Mountain title since 2011.
“Certainly a big win for us. U-32 is very good, though we did not race head-to-head,” said St. J boys coach Chip Langmaid. “We have not beaten them for a while. They beat us last year when they were short-handed. They’ve been ranked No. 1 all season.”
The Raiders beat the Hilltoppers in a meet at Danville earlier this season.
The Hilltopper girls, spearheaded by the strong duo of Hemond and Isabella Bostic, stunned U-32 by a point, 32-33, to seize their first Mountain championship since at least 2012.
“I am so pleased with the way the girls performed,” said St. J girls coach Tara Hemond. “The race format was really challenging. The girls started with the SJA boys and there was no one around them. It was truly a race in which every second counted.”
Thornton-Sherman and Hemond, the Record’s reigning XC Runners of the Year, both stayed undefeated in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Thorton-Sherman was dominant again over the 5K layout, finishing in 17 minutes, 00.7 seconds, 40 seconds faster than Boyden (17:40.4) for his second consecutive Mountain title.
Thornton-Sherman got out to an early lead and then settled for racing the clock. Every school had different start times to maximize social distancing, with up to seven boys and seven girls racing together as a team.
“It didn’t really feel like much of a race, felt more like a time trial,” he said. “Given that, I am pretty satisfied with the way I ran.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for myself and the team to take home the titles. For both the boys and girls to do it, that’s pretty crazy.”
Hilltoppers’ Braden Anthes (18:14.5) finished eighth just ahead of teammate Gabriel Hatch (18:18.3, ninth), while Luke Chadderdon was the team’s final scorer. He took 13th in 19:01.4.
“This was Hale’s strongest race and Evan always runs fast,” Langmaid said. “Braden was good again and Gabe was much closer to him. That was a big help. Luke and Mason and Nathan all were pushing each toward the end.
“Everybody ran as well or better than they have all season.”
North Country standout James Cilwick finished fourth in 17:54.1.
Merrick Hemond, meanwhile, finished in 21:17.5, besting teammate and runner-up Bostic (21:23.8) to claim her first district title and help St. J upend the Raiders, who took the fifth and sixth slots, along with places 8-9-10.
“I was not expecting my result, it kind of took me by surprise,” said Hemond, whose best finish at the NVACs was third as a sophomore. “I did a lot of training over the summer and I was hoping it would pay off. It was a pretty awesome finish.”
St. J’s Peggy Fischer was strong in seventh at 22:11.9 while Aine Fannon and Siri Joliffe came through with needed performances. Fannon, a former U-32 runner, was 12th in 22:53.3 while Joliffe crossed the line in 13th at 23:02 to lift the Hilltoppers to the one-point win.
St. J is slated to visit Oxbow on Tuesday and then heads to St. Albans for a Saturday competition.
NVAC MOUNTAIN DIVISION XC RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Oct. 17, 2020
GIRLS RESULTS
TEAM SCORES
1. St. J 32; 2. U-32 33; 3. Lamoille 77; 4. Montpelier 115; 5. Lake Region 140; 6. North Country 167
INDIVIDUAL
1. Merrick Hemond, 21:17.5, St. Johnsbury
2. Isabella Bostic, 21:23.8 , St. Johnsbury
3. Maggie McGee, 21:43.5, Lamoille
4. Camille Bolduc, 21:45.2, Craftsbury
5. May Lamb, 21:45.5, U-32
6. Amy Felice, 22:08.1, U-32
7. Peggy Fischer, 22:11.9, St. Johnsbury
8. Shams Ferver, 22:25.1, U-32
9. Addy Budliger, 22:36.0, U-32
10. Jane Miller-Arsenault, 22:43.5, U-32
11. Lana Page, 22:45.7, U-32
12. Aine Fannon, 22:53.3, St. Johnsbury
13. Siri Jolliffe, 23:02.0, St. Johnsbury
14. Isabelle Serrano, 23:04.4, U-32
15. Mckenna Crance, 23:17.1, St. Johnsbury
16. Adelle MacDowell, 23:20.1, Lamoille
17. Adele Bernier, 23:40.6, St. Johnsbury
18. Erica Thaler, 23:53.5, Lake Region
19. Katie McAlenney, 24:16.8, Danville
20. Cassandra Royer, 24:25.5, Hazen Union
Also
30. Nevaeh Maskell, 28:20.4, Lake Region
35. Ginny Mahoney, 29:45.8, North Country
36. Laci Sandvil, 30:42.7, Danville
37. Mary Jane McKenzie, 30:46.1, Hazen
38. Alexandra Michael, 30:47.6, North Country
39. Ella Considine, 30:47.7, Hazen Union
41. Alexis Gervais, 31:19.7, Lyndon
42. Indira Castro-Needham, 31:24.0, Lake Region
43. Una Colby, 31:28.3, Lyndon
44. Zoe Corey, 32:22.6, Danville
45. Morgan Barrup, 32:42.2, Lake Region
47. Ila Camara, 32:58.0, Lake Region
51. Kimberly Grant, 35:20.1, Blue Mountain
52. Mackenzie Carle, 35:23.8, Blue Mountain
53. Alexis Derouchie, 35:46.1, North Country
55. Haley Goff, 39:52.7, North Country
56. Briona McAlister, 39:55.7, North Country
57. Jada Longmoore, 39:56.2 , Blue Mountain
——
BOYS RESULTS
TEAM SCORES
1. St. J 33; 2. U-32 39; 3. Craftsbury 83; 4. Montpelier 141; 5. North Country 144; 6. Lamoille 151; 7. Lyndon 177; 8. Lake Region 189
INDIVIDUALS
1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, 17:00.7, St. Johnsbury
2. Hale Boyden, 17:40.4, St. Johnsbury
3. Cormac Leahy, 17:43.6, Craftsbury
4. James Cilwik, 17:54.1, North Country
5. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, 17:57.9, U-32
6. Ollie Hansen, 18:02.6, U-32
7. Patrick Cioffi, 18:12.4, U-32
8. Braden Anthes, 18:14.5, St. Johnsbury
9. Gabriel Hatch, 18:18.3, St. Johnsbury
10 Jed Kurts, 18:20.1, U-32
11. Austin Beard, 18:27.7, U-32
12. Leo Cioffi, 18:32.2, U-32
13. Luke Chadderdon, 19:01.4, St. Johnsbury
14. Josiah Kocis, 19:01.5, North Country
15. Mason Davis, 19:02.1, St. Johnsbury
16. Carson Beard, 19:03.3, U-32
17. Charlie Krebs, 19:04.5, Craftsbury
18. Nathan Lenzini, 19:17.8, St. Johnsbury
19. Matthew Califano, 19:28.5, Craftsbury
20. Avery Smart, 19:53.4, Montpelier
Also
23. Peter Searls, 20:38.5, Danville
27. Pascal Deppisch, 21:06.1, Danville
28. Cole Alexander, 21:11.4, Lake Region
29. William Heywood, 21:12.2, Blue Mountain
40. Gabriel Cole, 22:18.6, Lyndon
41. Andrzej Prince, 22:21.0, Lyndon
49. Liam Lahar, 22:46.4, Lake Region
56. Holden Middleton, 23:04.9, Lyndon
57. Josh Kocis, 23:06.9, North Country
62. Liam Beatty, 23:38.8, North Country
64. Thomas Hinton, 23:50.9, Lake Region
66. Kace Colby, 24:15.4, Lyndon
68. Brady Gervais, 24:17.7, Lyndon
76. Governor Robb, 26:36.4, Lake Region
79. Schuyler Butterfield, 26:57.8, Lake Region
82. Holden Ste. Croix, 27:19.0, Danville
83. Noah Roos, 27:29.3, Danville
88. Hayden Carle, 28:24.8, Blue Mountain
89. Jacob Schilke, 28:25.5, Blue Mountain
96. Talan Carpenter, 30:09.6, Lyndon
102. Andrew Hoang, 31:12.0, Blue Mountain
115. Paul Petzoldt, 33:55.9, North Country
125. Jeremiah Dunleavy, 42:59.1, Lake Region
