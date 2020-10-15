LYNDON CENTER — Sadie Bora knocked home the game-winner on a feed from fellow captain Emily Tanner early in overtime and the Lyndon Vikings went on to a thrilling 4-3 win over rival St. Johnsbury on Wednesday.
The Vikings had four different scorers, including Ella Buckingham, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond. Jamie Fenoff (two) and Bora had assists on the day.
Ashley Fox, Alexis Duranleau and Taylor Farnworth scored while Ella Ceppetelli had two assists for the Hilltoppers, who rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit. Farnsworth’s tally tied the game with 68 seconds left in regulation.
But Bora won it 1:23 into the first 7-on-7 overtime period, her shot rolling into the cage from the top of the key.
“We came attacking today,” said LI coach Jen Patridge. “Our two seniors Sadie Bora and Emily Tanner did a great job leading their team to victory today. Kadienne Whitcomb had a great defensive game.”
St. J had the advantage in corners (16-4). It was the second straight loss for the Hilltoppers after starting the shortened season with a 4-0 mark.
“Exciting game,” said St. J coach Tara Bailey. “We came out strong but gave up two goals in the first and had to battle back. We had many opportunities to score, but just couldn’t quite get the ball in. We finish up the regular season with a home game vs. U-32 on Saturday (11 a.m.).”
The Vikings wrap up the regular season at 5-2 and await playoff pairings in Division III.
