WHITEFIELD — Littleton and White Mountains Regional ended in a 0-0 overtime tie on Saturday in their 2020 field hockey season opener. It’s the first of four meetings between the teams this season.
The Crusaders came out with sticks on fire and kept the Spartan defenders busy most of the first 15 minutes.
“We had that nice start and that corner right off, we just couldn’t get it in the net, ” said LHS coach Kerry Allaire and she credited McKayla Dermako with the lead in the attack.
Spartan goaltender Jenn Fowler had a couple of big clears, while her teammates got their feet underneath them. Sweeper Olivia Scalley is new to the position yet not to the game and instills confidence in the back line.
WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said it would take a little time to adjust to the graduation loss of their fleet-footed playmaker Avaiara Challinor. “We have a new forward line and new set to adjust to this year. These girls love to play hockey.”
Avi graduated, but there’s another Challinor on the field, her younger sister, Ciera, and her coach credited the freshman with a standout effort in the middle. “She’s so strong.”
In the second quarter the Spartans became the aggressors and circled relentlessly under the hustle of Abigayle McCusker and Kennedy Overhoff. Three corner chances kept the LHS defenders, led by MacKenzie Allaire, at work. Crusader goalie Emily Tholl made a difference in the shutout.
The Crusaders made one more push for the decisive goal and Dermako whistled one across the goalmouth before regulation closed and the game went to a seven-on-seven OT tiebreaker. Both had a chance, neither could finish.
The Crusaders are at Newfound on Monday and open at home on Wednesday with Berlin. The Spartans will travel to Berlin on Friday.
