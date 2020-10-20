H.S. Field Hockey: Lyndon Begins At Home; St. J On Road As VPA Releases Playoffs Pairings

St. Johnsbury and Lyndon will begin their field hockey tournament quests this week, as the Vermont Principals’ Association unveiled its 2020 playoff brackets on Tuesday.
St. J is the No. 5 seed in the D-II bracket and received a first-round bye in the 10-team field. The Hilltoppers (4-3) will visit No. 4 Woodstock (4-2-1) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3:30. The two teams did not play in the regular season.
Lyndon earned the No. 3 seed in D-III and jumps ahead to the quarterfinals in the nine-team setup. The Vikings (5-2) will host No. 6 Harwood (2-5) on Thursday at Forrest Field (3:30). Lyndon beat the Highlanders 2-1 on the road on Oct. 5.
North Country opted not to compete in this year’s D-III tournament.
The D-II seeds are No. 1 Mt. Abraham, No. 2 Burr and Burton, No. 3 U-32, No. 4 Woodstock, No. 5 St. J, No. 6 Spaulding, No. 7 Otter Valley, No. 8 Hartford, No. 9 Brattleboro and No. 10 Middlebury.
In D-III, the seeds are No. 1 Windsor, No. 2 Stowe, No. 3 Lyndon, No. 4 Missisquoi, No. 5 Montpelier, No. 6 Harwood, No. 7 Fair Haven, No. 8 Springfield and No. 9 Milton.
Below are the area teams’ playoff glance:
VT. 2020 FIELD HOCKEY PAIRINGS
Area Teams
DIVISION II
First Round
No. 5 St. J (4-3), bye
Quarterfinal
Friday
No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Woodstock (4-2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Quarterfinal winners
Championship
Date TBD
Semifinal winners, time TBD
——
DIVISION III
First Round
No. 3 Lyndon (5-2), bye
Quarterfinal
Thursday
No. 6 Harwood (2-5) at No. 3 Lyndon (5-2), 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Quarterfinal winners
Championship
Date TBD
Semifinal winners, time TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.