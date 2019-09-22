LYNDON CENTER — Jed Lober rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as Bellows Falls beat Lyndon Institute 37-14 in a Division II contest at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday.

The Terriers (3-1) were handed short fields on their first three possessions, setting up consecutive scoring drives that ended with TD runs by and Harrison Gleim, Jeb Monier and Lober, and added a blocked punt for a safety to take a 23-0 lead in the first quarter.

