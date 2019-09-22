Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LI receiver Sebastian Sanborn reaches back for the ball on an 85-yard touchdown play in the closing seconds of a 37-14 loss to Bellows Falls at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. Defending is BF's Jack Burke. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LI receiver Sebastian Sanborn scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception in the closing seconds of a 37-14 loss to Bellows Falls at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Parker Mitchell, left, makes a 36-yard reception over Bellows Falls' Max Hooke during a game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. BF won 37-14. Mitchell had two receptions for a team-high 88 yards. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Lyndon Institute lineman Trevor Bassett deflects a pass attempt by Bellows Falls quarterback Griffin Waryas during a game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. BF won 37-14. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Parker Mitchell hauls in a reception for a 52-yard gain during Lyndon Institute's 37-14 loss to Bellows Falls at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. Mitchell led LI with two receptions for 88 yards. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Parker Mitchell, left, makes a 36 yard reception over Bellows Falls' Max Hooke during a game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. BF won 37-14. Mitchell had two receptions for a team high 88 yards. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Parker Mitchell, left, makes a 36-yard reception over Bellows Falls' Max Hooke during a game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. BF won 37-14. Mitchell had two receptions for a team-high 88 yards. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
David Goss makes a catch during Lyndon Institute's 37-14 loss to Bellows Falls at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Sam Rutledge carries the ball during Lyndon Institute's 37-14 loss to Bellows Falls at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LYNDON CENTER — Jed Lober rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as Bellows Falls beat Lyndon Institute 37-14 in a Division II contest at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday.
The Terriers (3-1) were handed short fields on their first three possessions, setting up consecutive scoring drives that ended with TD runs by and Harrison Gleim, Jeb Monier and Lober, and added a blocked punt for a safety to take a 23-0 lead in the first quarter.
