NEWPORT — Matt Lazzaro ran for 192 yards and two scores and Chevy Bandy had a game saving interception as Lyndon Institute edged North Country 19-14 in Barrel Bowl 14 on Friday night.

Lazzaro, a six-foot, 220 pound senior, amassed his totals in three quarters before leaving with a leg injury. He was relieved by sophomore running backs Dylan Miller (71 yards) and Bryon Noyes (66 yards), who salted the game away as the Vikings (3-2) improved to 9-5 in the Barrel Bowl series.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.