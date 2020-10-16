H.S. Football: Lyndon, St. J To Collide As Vermont Unveils Regional Playoff

Vermont playoff football is back.
Well, sort of.
The Vermont Interscholastic Football League announced Friday that it will have regional playoff brackets for its pandemic altered season, but no state tournament.
The decision overturns an August ruling that there would not be a postseason in 2020 because of the fundamental changes in the 7-on-7 touch format.
The current guidelines and rules will continue for the playoff format, which will begin Oct. 27. Team seeding was determined by a random draw for each of the four regions (St. J, Hartford, Rutland and Burlington). The higher seed is the home team. If a lower seed defeats a higher seed, they assume that seed (if No. 8 beats No. 1 they are now No. 1 and will have a home game).
Locally, No. 1 U-32 and No. 2 North Country have first-round byes. Rivals St. J and Lyndon meet in the quarterfinals in two weeks while Spaulding and Oxbow clash on the other side of the bracket.
The St. Johnsbury area bracket breakdown:
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Oct. 27: No. 6 Oxbow at No. 3 Spaulding, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28: No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 St. J, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Oct. 30
Lyndon-St. J winner at No. 1 U-32, 7 p.m.
Oxbow-Spaulding winner at No. 2 North Country, 7 p.m.
Championship
Nov. 3 or 4
Semifinals winners, time TBD
