WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — If there was any doubt that this year’s St. J Academy football team is legit — there is none now.
Senior quarterback Quinn Murphy delivered a masterful performance and the Hilltoppers dismantled Division I heavyweight Hartford, 49-14, in the 2022 Vermont high school football season opener on Friday night.
Murphy accounted for all seven touchdowns, five through the air and two on the ground. On a turnover-less night for the dual-threat option, he went 33-for-45 with 354 yards and was nearly effective on the ground rushing for 66 yards and finding the end zone twice.
“Quinn had a big day for us and ran the offense perfectly,” SJA head coach Rich Alercio said.
Alercio had mentioned earlier in the week that his squad would be in the midst of the toughest season-opener in the state. What was a highly-anticipated matchup and expected to be a down-to-the-wire game between preseason No. 2 Hartford and No. 3 St. J, turned quickly into a rout by the visitors.
“To win an opener on the road versus Hartford is as strong a statement as a team can make,” Alercio said.
The Hurricanes struck first, capitalizing on an SJA fourth-down turnover and then scoring on their very first offensive play of the game. Brayden Trombly connected with Ezra Mock from 27 yards out for the score.
Not phased, St. J marched nearly the length of the field in under two minutes; fueled by Caleb Ponti’s 33-yard grab and Carter Bunnell’s 40-yarder. Murphy capped it off by connecting on a short pass to Alejandro Orozco. The PAT was no good, but the Hilltoppers got the response they needed and didn’t let up after.
Scoreless for the rest of the first period, Murphy and Gavynn Kenney-Young teamed up twice early in the second frame to take a 14-7 lead. Murphy first finding Kenney-Young for a 29-yard TD grab and then moments later after converting on a two-point conversion.
The St. J offense was blazing and the defense was stifling.
It forced three-straight pre-snap penalties by the Hurricane offense, eventually leading to a turnover on downs on the previous series. Lynn Li made a huge tackle for loss on the next drive, which led to a fourth down, a botched punt attempt and the ball for St. J at the 25-yard line. Murphy made quick work again, this time finding Anthoni Guinard for a 6-yard TD and 21-7 lead with 8:48 left in first half.
Hartford answered three-and-a-half minutes later, a 2-yard TD by Sean Keliher; the St. J defensive unit would hold the Hurricanes scoreless the rest of the way.
SJA pushed the lead to 35-14, scoring twice more before the end of the half. Guinard caught another short pass before running the extra few yards into the end zone and Murphy took it himself for a 3-yard score. The Hilltoppers were able to score on consecutive drives after the kickoff ricocheted off the helmet of a Hartford player and was recovered by St. J.
The defense forced a punt to open the third. Murphy found Ponti again on a deep look (36 yards) and then Orozco three times before ending the drive on a scramble up the right side for his second ground tally.
Hartford opened the fourth needing a perfect quarter to have any chance. The big, strong and athletic Hilltopper defense wouldn’t allow for it.
Running back Brody Tyburski appeared to have a short gain before Edwin Stephenson punched the ball loose. Tyburski managed to recover but not before a 6-yard loss. Joe Silver thwarted a Hurricane scoring attempt and Simon North ended the possession — and any sort of hope that remained for Hartford — on a punt-forcing sack.
The final nail in the coffin, an Orozco grab on fourth-and-5, pushed the lead to 49-14, and potentially pushed St. J to the top of the list of D-I favorites.
“I thought they were very good,” Alercio said. “We just played that well.”
Orozco (11 catches, 78 yards), Bunnell (nine catches, 82 yards), Kenney-Young (5 catches, 60 yards) and Guinard (five catches, 39 yards) accounted for nearly all of the Hilltopper aerial attack.
After an aggressive start, Trombley finished 3-for-9 with 59 yards while Tyburski picked up 95 yards on 14 carries.
The Hilltoppers host Middlebury in their home opener on Friday night at 7. Middlebury lost 56-19 to preseason favorite Champlain Valley.
