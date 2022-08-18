H.S. Football Notebook: Wilkins A Force For Hilltoppers

ST. JOHNSBURY — He’s the strongest player on the St. J Academy football team.
He’s also the quickest.
Two-way lineman Dawson Wilkins figures to be a major presence in his final high school campaign for the Hilltoppers.
“Dawson is going to be a problem for teams to block 1-on-1,” 10th-year St. J coach Rich Alercio said. “Teams will have to commit multiple players to account for him on defense.”
The 6-foot, 225-pound Concord native is coming off a sterling junior season. Named the Caledonian-Record’s co-Football Player of the Year last year, the two-way All-Division I first-team player has only improved his strength, speed, footwork and technique.
“It’s hard work in the offseason,” the 18-year-old Wilkins said. “I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough; we get after each other in the weight room and at practice. Also a shout-out to Adrian [Guyer] at XIP; he has definitely helped with my speed and agility.”
Wilkins last season produced a team-leading 52.5 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and finished with 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble for SJA, which went 4-4 and earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament before bowing out against eventual-champion Essex.
When Wilkins approaches on the gridiron, it’s distinguishable. He’s fast and powerful. Earlier this summer, Wilkins won the individual strongman competition at St. J’s annual summer football event. He also graded the highest during the team’s agility test.
“He could be the most physically dominant player in the state,” Alercio said.
“I am just trying to keep focus and striving to get better as a player and a teammate,” Wilkins said.
He will play left tackle, protecting starting quarterback Quinn Murphy’s blindside. He will look to wreak havoc on the defensive line, too.
With three returning starters on the offensive line and returning a number of skilled position players on both sides, the Hilltoppers have high hopes this season (ranked No. 3 in the Free Press preseason poll). They open the regular season on Sept. 2 at No. 2-ranked Hartford.
“I hope to stay healthy and do well for my team,” Wilkins said. “The team goals are to advance into the playoffs and continue growing with my team. My teammates mean everything to me.”
A captain last season, Wilkins’ leadership within the program is ubiquitous.
“He is our spiritual leader and has taken the younger kids under his wing to show them the STJ Way,” Alercio said. “He embodies what it means to be a Hilltopper football player.”
Dynamic Tandem In Tact
The Hilltoppers return starting quarterback Quinn Murphy and his No. 1 receiver Alejandro Orozco. Both are seniors and are expected to spearhead the passing attack.
“Quinn is a dual-threat QB who is equally proficient at running with or throwing the ball,” Alercio said. “Alex has the speed and quickness to get open versus any coverage and take the top off of every defense. They will be difficult for opponents to defend.”
Murphy last season threw for 1,942 yards and 13 TDs. He also rushed for 330 yards and 10 scores.
Orozco, electric with the ball in his hands, finished with 40 catches, 625 yards and four touchdowns despite missing three games because of injury.
Both will also team up in the secondary for the Hilltopper defense.
Strong Up Front
The Hilltopper offensive line has some beef and is coming off a productive summer in which the fivesome of Spencer Hayes, Edwin Stephenson, Henry Roy, Dawson Wilkins and Josh Quad won St. J’s annual strongman team competition.
Hayes, Wilkins and Quad are returning starters.
“We have several players competing for the other two spots,” Alercio said. “Once that group is solidified, they will be a strength of our team. They are strong, they move well and they like to compete. Depth is always an issue at offensive line, but I think we can have a solid seven or eight varsity players.”
NOTES: Coach Alercio was named the president of the newly formed Vermont Football Coaches Association. VFCA officers also include executive director Mike Norman, past president David Capman, vice president Dennis Smith, secretary Lonnie Wade and treasurer Sean Farrell. The organization was formed to support the growth of football in Vermont. … St. J will play its Green and White scrimmage on Saturday at 2 p.m,. and host North Country for a scrimmage under the lights at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Aug. 26 (7 p.m.).
