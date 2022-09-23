H.S. Football Roundup: Lyndon Pounds Spaulding; North Country Routs Milton, Goes To 4-0

BARRE — Lyndon quarterback Ashton Gould piled up 150 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns Friday as the Vikings steadily pulled away during a 37-6 Division II football victory over Spaulding.
Spaulding quarterback Zack Wilson threw the ball for nearly 140 yards, but penalties plagued his team following a scoreless first quarter. Lyndon scored a trio of second-quarter touchdowns in five minutes and easily wrapped up the victory at the end.
Solid gains on the ground by Ben Hiscock and Wilson helped the Tide advance the ball to midfield in the opening minutes for a first down. Wilson found Whitcomb on the left side during fourth down to move the chains again. Ian Forlow gained 6 yards on the next series before the Tide struggled to move the ball down the field during the next two plays. Spaulding rolled the dice on a fourth-and-1 situation and Wilson picked up another first down.
Wilson connected to Hiscock near the right sideline a few moments later but the play was called back due to a 10-yard holding penalty by the Tide. After electing to go for it on fourth down again, Spaulding walked away empty-handed when Lyndon’s smothering defense showcased its potential.
Lyndon started its first offensive drive with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Vikings didn’t waste any time. A 35-yard run up the left side by Gould gave LI a timely boost while advancing the ball into the red zone. Gould opened the second quarter with back-to-back carries up the middle, reaching the end zone on a 2-yard run with 14:38 on the clock. A successful extra-point attempt by Ethan Lussier gave the Vikings a 7-0 advantage.
The Vikings defense forced a fumble on a third-down situation and recovered the ball at the Spaulding 40-yard line with 10:46 left in the first half. A misdirection play by the Vikings fooled the Tide defense 38 seconds later, allowing Cam Berry to sprint up the left side for a 20-yard scoring play. Lussier booted the extra-point attempt between the uprights for a 14-0 lead.
A face mask penalty against LI during a third-and-9 situation for the Tide gave Spaulding a first down midway through the second quarter. Gould sacked Wilson for a 10-yard loss two plays later and then the Spaulding quarterback failed to connect to Hiscock on third down.
A broken play during the punt allowed the Vikings to regain possession inside the 40-yard line. Gould pitched the ball to Aiden MacKenzie on the right side a few seconds later and MacKenzie showed off his speed while reaching the end zone with 6:55 on the clock. MacKenzie ran the ball across the goal line on a two-point conversion for a 22-0 cushion.
Wilson found Tyler Whitcomb for a 27-yard gain after the ensuing kickoff before Jake Sanville picked off a pass to thwart the Tide. The Vikings decided to punt on fourth down a few minutes later and then the Spaulding offense was hit with a pair of 15-yard penalties, leading to a third-and-35 situation. A pass interference violation by the Vikings gave the Tide some hope, but another penalty dragged Spaulding down once again. Spaulding punted and Forlow nearly recovered a fumble before Logan Perry dove on the loose ball for LI near the 35-yard line.
Spaulding stopped the Vikings on a fourth-down attempt midway through the third quarter, keeping the Tide’s comeback hopes alive. A 25-yard reception by Gabe Hoar on a Wilson pass was followed by a 13-yard catch by Hiscock. Wilson ran the ball for a 5-yard gain before Cam Berry intercepted a pass and returned the ball 78 yards, bringing it all the way to the 5-yard line. Gould scored a 1-yard touchdown with 3:57 left in the third quarter and the Vikings quarterback threw a complete pass on the two-point conversion for a 30-0 lead.
Ethyn Chhoeung recorded an interception with two minutes remaining in the third quarter and Gould scored with 25 seconds on the clock. Lussier’s extra point made it a 37-0 contest.
Ben Hescock finally ended Spaulding’s scoring drought by carrying the ball up the left side and taking advantage of a few blocks for a touchdown with 5:10 remaining. The Tide were denied on a passing attempt during the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the Vikings with a 31-point lead before they put the finishing touches on the victory.
Spaulding (1-3) will travel to play Colchester on Friday night at 7. Lyndon (2-1) will host Brattleboro next Saturday in a key matchup.
— JAMIE BIGGAM/TIMES ARGUS
NORTH COUNTRY 54, MILTON 0: In Newport, after three straight games on the road to open the season, the Falcons returned to the Northeast Kingdom to give the NC faithful their long-awaited home-owner — a beatdown of Milton at Veterans Field on Friday night.
With double-digit wins over Spaulding, Mount Mansfield, U-32 and now Milton, the Falcons are one of five remaining unbeaten teams in the state. Bellows Falls is the only other untouched D-II squad.
Justin Young led the charge in Week 4, running for 112 yards and two scores on just 11 carries. Hayden Boivin also scored twice, making that 10 touchdowns over his last three games after coming off back-to-back four-TD performances.
Next for North Country is its biggest test yet, a showdown with visiting Bellows Falls next Friday at 7 p.m.
