H.S. Football Roundup: Lyndon Pounds Spaulding; North Country Routs Milton, Goes To 4-0
Lyndon's Ashton Gould. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BARRE — Lyndon quarterback Ashton Gould piled up 150 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns Friday as the Vikings steadily pulled away during a 37-6 Division II football victory over Spaulding.

Spaulding quarterback Zack Wilson threw the ball for nearly 140 yards, but penalties plagued his team following a scoreless first quarter. Lyndon scored a trio of second-quarter touchdowns in five minutes and easily wrapped up the victory at the end.

